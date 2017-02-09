Warriors guard Curry rips Trump

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry stepped gamely into the political fray on Wednesday, responding to Under Armour apparel company chief Kevin Plank’s description of President Donald Trump as a “real asset” to the country.

“I agree with that description, if you remove the ‘et’ from asset,” Curry told the San Jose Mercury News when asked about the comments from Plank.

Curry is the key endorser of Under Armour’s line of basketball gear. He’s under contract with the firm through 2024, and acknowledged he was surprised to hear Plank’s comment, made in an interview this week with CNBC.

Curry, who endorsed Hillary Clinton in the bitter U.S. presidential election, told the Mercury News he had spoken to “countless people” at Under Armour.

He said he was reassured by a statement released by Plank on Wednesday, clarifying the remarks in which he said having “such a pro-business president is something that is a real asset for the country.”