Clippers prevail over Knicks; Oakley arrested after scuffle

The Los Angeles Clippers saw plenty of fight at Madison Square Garden — especially from a former Knick.

Blake Griffin scored a season-high 32 points and the Clippers beat New York 119-115 on Wednesday night after ex-Knick Charles Oakley was ejected and arrested in the first quarter.

Griffin was one the players close to the action as Oakley shouted at MSG chairman James Dolan and shoved away security guards before he was forcefully removed by arena security.

“I stopped and then there was an inbounds play on the side. I turned around just in time as he was handing it to him and then there was a foul. I walked back to catch the third, fourth and fifth rounds,” Griffin said. “It was crazy, man.”

DeAndre Jordan added 28 points and 15 rebounds for the Clippers, who rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to snap a three-game losing streak.

Carmelo Anthony had 28 points and Kristaps Porzingis 27 on a night there was plenty of fight from the Knicks — especially Oakley.

Anthony played well the day after Phil Jackson took another dig at him on Twitter by referencing an article that was critical of the forward. Coach Jeff Hornacek acknowledged it may have been a distraction but one he expected the Knicks to play through, and they had a chance to tie before Anthony missed a 3-pointer down 118-115.

Griffin then put it away with a free throw with 5.9 seconds left.

“They kept their composure. They played well, they executed and we just couldn’t score,” Porzingis said. “That’s how it goes sometimes.”

The Jackson-Anthony feud dominated the pregame talk but quickly took a back seat to the main event between Oakley and Dolan. Oakley was a popular Knick during the 1990s but has fallen out of favor with the franchise because of his criticisms of Dolan.

Heat 106, Bucks 88

In Milwaukee, Hassan Whiteside had 23 points and 16 rebounds, and Miami extended its winning streak to 12 games by routing the Bucks.

Cavaliers 132, Pacers 117

In Indianapolis, Kyle Korver scored a season-high 29 points, including 8 of 9 3-pointers, and LeBron James gave Cleveland a second-half energy boost against the Pacers.

Spurs 111, 76ers 103

In Philadelphia, Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, Tony Parker added 18 and San Antonio held off the 76ers.

Wizards 114, Nets 110 (OT)

In New York, Bradley Beale had 31 points and John Wall added 23 points and 12 assists as Washington handed Brooklyn its 11th straight loss.

Hawks 117, Nuggets 106

In Atlanta, Dennis Schroder had 24 points and 10 assists and the Hawks held off a late rally by Denver.

Pistons 121, Lakers 102

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Andre Drummond scored 24 points and grabbed 17 boards, and the hosts ran past Los Angeles at The Palace.

Grizzlies 110, Suns 91

In Memphis, Mike Conley scored 23 points, Marc Gasol added 19 and the Grizzlies took advantage of Phoenix’s poor shooting.

T-Wolves 112, Raptors 109

In Minneapolis, Andrew Wiggins had 31 points against his hometown team, Tyus Jones hit a 3 with 19.5 seconds left and the hosts edged Toronto.

Jazz 127, Pelicans 94

In New Orleans, Joe Johnson scored 27 points and George Hill added 19 for Utah.

Kings 108, Celtics 92

In Sacramento, Darren Collison scored 25 points and the Kings, playing without suspended All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, snapped Boston’s seven-game winning streak.

Warriors 123, Bulls 92

In Oakland, Kevin Durant responded from his worst game since joining the Warriors with 22 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals, and Golden State pounded Bulls for a 138th straight regular-season game without consecutive defeats.