Tanaka not focusing on ability to be free agent after season

New York Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka says he is not thinking about his opt-out provision.

Tanaka’s $155 million, seven-year contract allows him to terminate the deal after this season, give up a $23 million annual salary from 2018-20 and become a free agent.

“It’s something that I put aside going into the season,” Tanaka said Wednesday through a translator. “Can’t be really thinking about that while you go through the season, really focus on this season and when the time comes after the season, then I’ll probably have a chance to think about that more.”

Tanaka arrived at the Yankees’ minor league complex Monday for pre-spring training workouts, and the 28-year-old right-hander threw off a bullpen mound Wednesday.

“Felt better than I thought I would be,” Tanaka said. “I went out there and I think I was able to throw with some force. Felt good about where I’m at now. I feel that I’m a little bit ahead of schedule compared to last year.”

Tanaka was a concern at the start of spring training last year after arthroscopic surgery in October 2015 to remove a bone spur from his throwing elbow. He went 14-4 with a 3.07 ERA in 31 starts.

Tanaka had planned to pitch for Japan in the World Baseball Classic next month but decided not to participate.

“I had to take into consideration a lot of things,” he said. “It was more of I was able to go through a whole season finally last year, and I understand what the team is looking for from me.”

Tanaka is 39-16 with a 3.12 ERA over 75 starts in three seasons with the Yankees. He was limited to 44 starts over his first two seasons due to injuries.

U.S. sets WBC roster

Los Angeles AP

Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton and Baltimore star Adam Jones are among the returnees on the 28-man U.S. World Baseball Classic roster, which also includes Colorado’s Nolan Arenado, Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt, San Francisco’s Buster Posey and Pittsburgh’s Andrew McCutchen.

Cleveland reliever Andrew Miller is part of a 13-man pitching staff that also has Tampa Bay’s Chris Archer, Kansas City’s Danny Duffy, Detroit’s Michael Fulmer, Oakland’s Sonny Gray, Toronto’s J.A. Happ and Marcus Stroman and Seattle’s Drew Smyly.

The roster announced Wednesday by USA Baseball includes 18 All-Stars, two MVPs and nine Gold Glove winners.

Jim Leyland will manage the U.S. team and Joe Torre is the general manager.

Miami has the most players on the roster with three, while eight teams have two players each.

Brett Cecil, Fulmer, Gray, Happ, Smyly and Alex Wilson comprise the designated pitcher pool. For the first time, teams will be able to select up to two pitchers to join the roster following each round.

Houston’s Luke Gregerson, Eric Hosmer of Kansas City, Jonathan Lucroy of Texas and Stanton return from the 2013 WBC squad.

The U.S. will play its first-round games as part of Pool C at Marlins Park in Miami. The Americans open against Colombia on March 10. They take on defending champion Dominican Republic on March 11 and play Canada on March 12.