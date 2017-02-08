Jamaican sprinter Carter free to compete during CAS appeal

Embattled Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter will be allowed to compete pending the outcome of his appeal over retroactively testing positive for the prohibited substance methylhexaneamine, The Gleaner newspaper reported Tuesday.

Usain Bolt’s feat of winning Olympic gold in the 100- and 200-meter sprints and the 4×100-meter relay at three consecutive Olympic Games was spoiled last month when Carter’s positive retest disqualified the Jamaican 4x100m relay team from gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The Jamaican newspaper reported Carter’s legal team is finalizing plans to submit an appeal of his disqualification to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

But the paper said Carter has not been suspended and the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) received confirmation from world governing body IAAF that he is free to run.

After going nearly 17 months since his most recent race, Carter is expected to compete Saturday at the Milo Western Relays at the Montego Bay Sports Complex as a member of Team MVP’s 4x100m relay.

“It appears Mr. Carter is not provisionally suspended and is eligible to compete in athletics competition pending the CAS procedure,” IAAF chief executive Olivier Gers wrote in his response to a JAAA inquiry after consultation with the IAAF Medical and Anti-Doping Commission, the Gleaner reported.

Harper-Nelson banned

Los Angeles AFP-JIJI

Dawn Harper-Nelson, who won gold in the women’s 100-meter hurdles during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, has accepted a three-month ban from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after testing positive for a banned substance.

USADA announced Tuesday that Harper-Nelson tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic, in a random out-of-competition urine sample collected by world governing body IAAF on December 1, 2016.

Harper-Nelson was eliminated in the women’s 100 hurdles semifinals at the 2016 U.S. Olympic trials.

Harper-Nelson’s period of ineligibility would end just ahead of the U.S. Indoor Track and Field Championships on March 3-5 at Albuquerque, New Mexico, and well before the start of the outdoor season leading into the 2017 IAAF World Championships in August in London, where she took silver in the 100 hurdles at the 2012 Olympics.

“I take full responsibility of my mistake and have fully cooperated with IAAF and USADA in the handling of the matter,” she said in a statement on her Twitter account. “I have learned a valuable lesson and hope my mistake will serve as a reminder to all athletes to be diligent in thoroughly checking any and all prescribed medications.”

Harper-Nelson, 32, had an investigation of her case, including her medical records, and USADA has accepted Harper-Nelson’s explanation that her positive test was caused by a blood pressure medication she was prescribed by a physician to treat hypertension.

Harper-Nelson further explained that she made efforts to determine if the medication contained prohibited substances, however, due to using partial search terms, those efforts were unsuccessful.