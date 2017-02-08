Slumping Bruins fire coach Julien

The Bruins felt they needed a change at the top, even if it meant doing it on a day when the city was celebrating a championship.

Boston fired Stanley Cup-winning coach Claude Julien on Tuesday, just hours before a downtown parade in honor of the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl victory.

General manager Don Sweeney apologized for the timing, but said the team’s two-day break between games provided time to recover from the emotions of Julien’s dismissal. He said he wasn’t oblivious of the optics, but added, “I’m not going to make a decision just based on that.”

With the team in danger of missing the playoffs for a third straight season, Sweeney felt he had little choice. Boston has lost two in a row and six of nine and has fallen out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Assistant Bruce Cassidy was named interim coach.

“I had come to a conclusion that in moving this group forward with an eye toward the plans that have been put in place, that I wasn’t willing to commit to a longer term basis with Claude,” Sweeney said.

He also said there is time before the March 1 trade deadline to make adjustments that could get the Bruins in position to make the playoffs.

“There’s no question I think this group has a chance to get in,” Sweeney said.

Bruins left wing Brad Marchand said he’s hopeful the change will give the team a jolt.

“At the end of the day it falls back on the players,” he said. “We’re not the ones that are executing on the ice and hopefully we have to realize that this is not going to fix everything. We have to go out there and do the job.”

Julien is the fourth coach to be fired this season following Ken Hitchcock in St. Louis last week, Gerard Gallant of the Florida Panthers in November and Jack Capuano of the New York Islanders in January. Three of the past eight Stanley Cup champions have made a coaching change in season.

Julien was the longest-tenured current coach in the NHL, starting with the Bruins in the 2007-08 season. He went 419-246-94 over nearly 10 seasons, including two trips to the NHL finals and a Stanley Cup title in 2011.

Cassidy, 51, is not a newbie to the Bruins, having spent nine years in the organization. He completed his fifth season as head coach of the Providence Bruins in 2015-16, having spent the three previous seasons with the club as an assistant.

This will also be his second stint as an NHL head coach, having previously coached the Washington Capitals from 2002 to 2004 and helping the team to a postseason berth in his first season there. Asked what he can get out of the team that Julien couldn’t, Cassidy said “We’re going to find out soon enough.”

“I think that the team is not that far away from winning games,” he said. “There’s a quote out there that ‘We’ve found more ways to lose instead of win.’ That means you’re generally close. So we’ve got to flip the switch on a few of those plays throughout the course of the game to go in our favor.”

Blue Jackets win in OT

Detroit AP

Seth Jones took a drop pass from Brandon Dubinsky and wired a high slap shot past Petr Mrazek 3:22 into overtime, lifting the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

Dubinsky and Cam Atkinson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who had dropped two in a row and four of five. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots.

Wild 4, Jets 2

In Winnipeg, Jason Pominville and Nino Niederreiter each scored twice, and Minnesota closed out a 3-1 road trip.

Rangers 4, Ducks 1

In New York, Henrik Lundqvist made a season-high 43 saves, Michael Grabner scored twice and the Rangers won for the sixth time in eight games.

Capitals 5, Hurricanes 0

In Washington, Alex Ovechkin got his 26th goal of the season, and the NHL-leading Capitals earned their fourth straight victory.

Avalanche 4, Canadiens 0

In Denver, Mikko Rantanen scored three times for his first career hat trick, Calvin Pickard stopped 27 shots and the Avalanche posted back-to-back wins for the first time since November.

Flames 3, Penguins 2 (SO)

In Pittsburgh, Kris Versteeg scored the only goal in the shootout and Calgary recovered after a furious third-period rally by the Penguins.

Maple Leafs 3, Stars 1

In Toronto, rookie sensation Auston Matthews scored his team-leading 25th goal and the scuffling Maple Leafs picked up a much-needed victory.

Lightning 5, Kings 0

In Tampa, Ben Bishop made 28 saves, Nikita Kucherov scored twice during a three-goal second period and the Lightning won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 20-22.

Blues 6, Senators 0

In Ottawa, Jake Allen made 30 saves and Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, leading St. Louis to the road win.

Predators 4, Canucks 2

In Nashville, Viktor Arvidsson and Calle Jarnkrok each had a goal and an assist for the Predators.

Sabres 5, Sharks 4 (OT)

In Buffalo, Evander Kane scored 1:05 into overtime, and the Sabres rallied for the win.