Brady rebuffs Gisele’s call to retire

New England Patriots star Tom Brady, the first quarterback to win five Super Bowl titles, says his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, pleaded with him to retire after Sunday’s championship victory.

“If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today. She told me that (Sunday) night three times,” the 39-year-old Brady told NFL Radio. “And I said, ‘Too bad, babe, I’m having too much fun right now.’ “

Brady produced the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, rallying the Patriots from a 25-point deficit in a 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 in Houston.

Bundchen, who has been married to Brady for eight years, might not get her wish until 2022 as Brady, who turns 40 in August, said he wants to play until he is 45.

Brady threw for a Super Bowl-record 466 yards and two touchdowns on the way to his fourth Super Bowl MVP award. During the season, he threw for 3,554 yards and 28 touchdowns with only two interceptions.

“I feel like I can still do it,” Brady said. “If you love what you do and you’re capable of doing it, then I might be so bored if I wasn’t going out there knowing that I could still do it.

“So I’m going to work hard to be ready to go, and I still plan on playing for a long time.”

Patriots hold parade

New York AFP-JIJI

Thousands of New England Patriots supporters filled Boston’s streets on a cold and snowy afternoon for the team’s Super Bowl 51 victory parade on Tuesday.

The Patriots defeated Atlanta 34-28 in overtime on Sunday in Houston, bringing star quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick their fifth NFL crowns.

Riding in duck boats, a trademark land and water vehicle familiar to the Boston faithful, the Patriots slowly made their way down Boylston Street in downtown Boston on the way to City Hall.

Fans chanted Brady’s name at times and he even caught a football and threw it back with a perfect spiral to a telecaster. Brady later spoke to the fans during a pep rally.

“One more,” Brady yelled. “I told you we were going to bring this sucker home and we brought it home. Thank you guys. We do it for you.

“These aren’t easy to do, but this team gave everything it had and . . . damn, that game was hard. That game was real hard, but you know what, we’re going to remember this moment for the rest of our lives.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft called Brady and Belichick the greatest of all time, using the initials G.O.A.T.

“There has been a lot of talk over the last couple weeks about goats,” Kraft said. “And you all know we have the G.O.A.T. when it comes to players in Tom Brady. We have the G.O.A.T. when it comes to coaches in Bill Belichick. And I (want) you to know that my family and our organization feel that we have the G.O.A.T. of fans on the planet.”

Belichick led fans in chants of “No days off.”

“These players, they work harder than any team I’ve ever coached,” Belichick said. “They came to work every day and there were no days off.”