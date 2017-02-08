Blazers shine late in win over Mavs

On a night Dirk Nowitzki turned back the clock for the Dallas Mavericks, C.J. McCollum had the final answer.

McCollum scored 32 points, the last two on a runner from the top of the lane with 0.9 seconds left, to give the Portland Trail Blazers a 114-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

Nowitzki finished with 25 points that included two clutch 3-pointers, the second a potential game-winner with 3.9 seconds left.

Portland and Dallas — who are fighting for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference — battled through a tense fourth quarter that saw the teams trade 13-0 runs at one point, then exchange leads six times in the final minute.

McCollum scored Portland’s last seven points. On the final sequence, he took Mason Plumlee’s inbounds pass and split a double-team of Harrison Barnes and Wesley Matthews to break into the clear.

“Once I caught it, I knew I was going to attack right away,” McCollum said. “I tried to split (the double team), and get to the free-throw line and get to my sweet spot.”

McCollum released his runner at the free-throw line and it swished through. Dallas, which was without a timeout, managed only Devin Harris’ long heave from three-quarter court that wasn’t close.

Damian Lillard added 29 points for the Blazers, who tied their season series with the Mavericks at 2-2 — each team winning twice on the road.

Barnes led the Mavericks with 26 points and Matthews added 23.

Portland led 101-89 with 7:19 to go before the Mavericks answered the Blazers’ 13-0 run with one of their own. Neither team led by more than two points in the final five minutes.

“You’re just hoping that’s ‘Game’. ” said Nowitzki of his last 3. “But three seconds in this league is a long time. I’ve obviously seen a lot of stuff happen. McCollum made a heck of a play.”

Hornets 111, Nets 107

In Charlotte, someone’s streak was going to continue, the Hornets were simply happy it wasn’t them as they held on for a win that snapped a seven-game skid.

Charlotte (24-28) had not won since a Jan. 21 triumph over Brooklyn. On the other side, the Nets (9-43) dropped their 10th straight, and still have not won since a Jan. 20 victory at New Orleans.

“We needed that game,” Charlotte forward Nicolas Batum said. “We’re back home. We need to protect our home court and we needed to win that game.”

Rockets 128, Magic 104

In Houston, James Harden had 25 points and 13 assists as the Rockets built a big lead early and held off a late rally to get a win over Orlando.

The Rockets had led by as many as 23 before the Magic begin chipping away at the lead. Serge Ibaka made a turnaround jump shot midway through the fourth quarter to cut Houston’s lead to nine points. Harden grabbed a bad pass from Evan Fournier not long after that and dished to Eric Gordon, who finished with a 3-pointer. Trevor Ariza added a 3-pointer for Houston to extend the lead to 112-97 with about four minutes remaining to put the game away.