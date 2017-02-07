Vonn stumbles out of Super-G on first day at world championships

Lindsey Vonn’s first run-out at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships lasted just a few seconds on Tuesday when the American slid out of the Super-G.

Starting 11th, Vonn was as good as her word, having said last weekend she was going to go all out — win or bust. Despite a perfect start it was the latter as she slid out mid-course, avoiding a crash that could hurt her chances for the upcoming races.

Vonn picked herself up and skied to the finish zone where the 32-year-old was cheered loudly.

The four-time overall World Cup champion and 2010 Olympic downhill gold medalist says her best chance for a victory is in Sunday’s downhill.

The American has 77 World Cup wins under her belt, nine victories off the record held by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.