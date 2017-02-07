Islanders drop Leafs on Nelson’s OT goal

After climbing back from a two-goal deficit, the New York Islanders didn’t get deflated when Toronto regained the lead late in regulation.

They simply found a way to post another big home win.

Brock Nelson’s second goal of the game at 2:42 of overtime lifted the Islanders to a 6-5 victory over the Maple Leafs on Monday night.

Trailing 5-4 late in the third period, New York pulled goalie Thomas Greiss and tied it on Andrew Ladd’s deflection with 1:29 left.

“We did a good job staying in the game,” Nelson said. “There was never doubt in here. We never got down.”

Josh Bailey had a goal and two assists, Ryan Strome contributed a goal and an assist, and Nikolay Kulemin also scored for the Islanders. New York stopped a two-game skid and improved to 6-0-2 in its last eight at home.

On the winning goal, Nelson got a pass from Bailey and beat Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen on the blocker side. That gave the Islanders their first win this season in a game they trailed after two periods (1-12-2).

William Nylander, who had his first career hat trick in a win at Boston on Saturday night, had given Toronto a 5-4 lead with 2:01 left in regulation when he took a pass from Morgan Rielly and beat Greiss on the blocker side.

Ladd tied it with his 12th goal just 32 seconds later.

“The air kind of came out of us when they got their fifth for a quick second, but the bench got right back at it,” Islanders interim coach Doug Weight said. “There’s a lot of belief on the bench right now, they feel good about themselves and when you can find ways to win games like this, it’s crucial.”

Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, Nikita Soshnikov and Zach Hyman also scored for Toronto, which finished 2-4-0 on a season-high six-game trip. Rielly had three assists.

“We have to be better around the net,” Andersen said. “They were getting to loose pucks too early. We have to be better at bearing down and getting pucks out of there.”

Blues 2, Flyers 0

In Philadelphia, Kenny Agostino scored his first goal in almost three years and Carter Hutton had 26 saves as the St. Louis beat the Flyers.

Paul Stastny also scored for the Blues, who won for the second time in three games after coach Mike Yeo replaced Ken Hitchcock on Feb. 1.

Devils 2, Sabres 1

In Newark, New Jersey, Pavel Zacha scored on a power play with 7:27 remaining, and the Devils snapped a seven-game home losing streak.

Adam Henrique also scored a power-play goal, Mike Cammalleri had two assists and Cory Schneider made 22 saves as New Jersey won at the Prudential Center for the first time since Jan. 2. The Devils are 3-0-1 since the All-Star break.