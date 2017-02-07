Boston Globe early editions say Patriots lost Super Bowl

It wasn’t exactly “Dewey Defeats Truman,” but some Florida readers of The Boston Globe learned a different Super Bowl outcome than most on Monday morning.

Early editions of New England’s largest newspaper ran a front page suggesting the Patriots lost to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, with a headline that read “A Bitter End” over a large image of star quarterback Tom Brady falling to his knees. The Falcons had a comfortable lead going into halftime, but the Patriots mounted a furious rally and won 34-28 in overtime for the franchise’s fifth championship.

It’s not clear how many readers received the incorrect front page. Globe officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

Boston-area editions ran the headline “Win For The Ages” and showed a triumphant Brady holding up the championship trophy as confetti fell.

“When my husband saw that headline he absolutely bounced off the wall,” Mary Tivnan said of the front page they received in North Fort Myers, Florida, where the Brewster, Massachusetts, couple spends their winters.