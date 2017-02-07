Cavaliers conquer Wizards in overtime

There’s always something with LeBron James, and Monday night was no different, from the gimme layup he somehow missed after admittedly traveling . . . to the turnaround, step-back, fadeaway 3-pointer he banked in with 0.3 seconds left to force overtime . . . to the indignant postgame comments about a report that he’d be OK with trading Kevin Love to acquire Carmelo Anthony.

There was more involving James, who produced a career-high 17 assists and 32 points before fouling out 47 seconds into the extra period. That’s when Kyrie Irving took over, scoring 11 of his 23 points in OT, including a tiebreaking 3 with 35 seconds left, to help the Cleveland Cavaliers edge the Washington Wizards 140-135 in a game that felt more akin to the playoffs in late May than the regular season in early February.

Love provided 39 points, 12 rebounds and the length-of-the-court pass that led to James’ “He did what?!” 3 at the end of regulation.

“LeBron made a heck of a shot,” Wizards guard John Wall said, “that you probably make one in a million times.”

It put the reigning NBA champion Cavs in position to end surging Washington’s winning streaks of 17 in a row at home and seven in a row overall.

When Love shot free throws in the third quarter, a small section of spectators sang, “Bron wants Melo,” a reference to a New York Daily News report citing an unidentified source that said James is pushing the Cavs to get Anthony from the Knicks — even if it means sending Love to New York.

Asked about the story, the four-time NBA MVP replied: “It’s trash. And the guy who wrote it is trash, too, for writing that.”

For his part, Love posted a quote from Winston Churchill on his Instagram account: “A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to put its pants on.”

Bradley Beal had 41 points and eight assists for the Wizards, but he missed a potential tying 3 with about 5 seconds left in OT.

Heat 115, T-Wolves 113

In Minneapolis, Goran Dragic scored 33 points and hit a career-high seven 3s to lead Miami to its 11th straight win.

Hassan Whiteside had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and the Heat shot 53.6 percent (15 for 28) from 3-point range. Miami made 10 more 3s than Minnesota and held on late after a furious comeback attempt by the hosts.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 35 points and eight rebounds for the Timberwolves, who have lost four straight games.

Grizzlies 89, Spurs 74

In Memphis, Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph scored 15 points each, and the hosts held San Antonio to a season low in points.

Pacers 93, Thunder 90

In Indianapolis, Paul George had 21 points and eight rebounds, Jeff Teague scored 17 points and the Pacers rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat Oklahoma City.

Russell Westbrook led the Thunder with 27 points, a season-high 18 rebounds and nine assists.

Raptors 118, Clippers 109

In Toronto, DeMar DeRozan had 31 points and the Raptors overcame a triple-double from Blake Griffin to beat Los Angeles.

Jazz 120, Hawks 95

In Atlanta, Gordon Hayward had 30 points and Utah broke open a close game with 10 straight points in the third quarter to trounce the Hawks.

Lakers 121, Knicks 107

In New York, Lou Williams scored 22 points, Nick Young had 17 and Los Angeles handed the Knicks an embarrassing defeat to stop a 12-game losing streak on the road.

Pelicans 111, Suns 106

In New Orleans, Anthony Davis capped his 34-point night with a key rebound and made six free throws in the final half-minute and Jrue Holiday scored five of his 30 points in the last minute for the hosts.

Nuggets 110, Mavericks 87

In Denver, Will Barton scored 31 points, connecting on five 3s, and the Nuggets overcame the absence of three starters to beat Dallas.

Pistons 113, 76ers 96

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Andre Drummond had 16 points and 17 boards, and Detroit pulled away at the start of the third quarter.

Bulls 112, Kings 107

In Sacramento, Dwyane Wade scored 31 points, including the final seven for Chicago, in a win over the Kings.