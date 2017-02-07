Yankees hurler Tanaka begins prep work for spring training

Masahiro Tanaka arrived at the New York Yankees’ minor league complex for pre-spring training workouts in Florida.

Tanaka arrived Monday and is scheduled to throw off a mound Wednesday.

The right-hander was a concern at the start of spring training last year after arthroscopic surgery in October 2015 to remove a bone spur from his throwing elbow. He went 14-4 with a 3.07 ERA in 31 starts.

“Last year he had that procedure done, so he’s ahead of where he was last year,” Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild said. “He’s already been on the mound a little bit. Coming in he seems to be in a good place.”

New York pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report on Feb. 14.