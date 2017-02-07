Royals, pitcher Hammel hammer out two-year deal: source

The Royals knew at some point they would have to move on from grieving over the sudden and tragic death of Yordano Ventura and address the difficult task of replacing him.

That apparently came when the Royals agreed with right-hander Jason Hammel on a $16 million, two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal is pending the completion of a physical.

The 34-year-old Hammel is expected to take Ventura’s place in the starting rotation. The 25-year-old flamethrower was killed last month in a car accident in his native Dominican Republic.

Hammel was 15-10 with a 3.83 ERA for the World Series champion Chicago Cubs last season and has proven to be a workhorse with at least 30 appearances in each of the past three seasons.

He is also intimately familiar with the Royals, pitching against the club with Tampa Bay, Colorado, Baltimore and Oakland before joining the Cubs. It was with the Athletics in 2014 that Hammel appeared in relief against Kansas City in their dramatic wild-card game won by the Royals in 12 innings.