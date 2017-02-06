Struggling Leicester falls to Manchester United

Relegation is looming as a genuine prospect for stuttering Premier League champion Leicester.

It’s been 79 years since a defending champion was relegated from England’s top division — the last being Manchester City in 1938 — but Leicester is heading that way after a 3-0 home loss to Manchester United on Sunday.

That left Claudio Ranieri’s team in 16th place in the 20-team league, one point above the relegation zone with 14 matches left. This time last season, the Foxes were atop the standings and on their way to the most remarkable title triumph in Premier League history.

“Let’s not talk about last season. It’s gone,” Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said. “It is not a comfortable situation. It has been terrible, embarrassing. It is time for each one of us — from the top to the bottom of this club — to be counted. If we don’t, we will be relegated.”

Leicester hasn’t scored in five league games in 2017 and is still without a win away from home all season, hardly encouraging statistics ahead of an important game next weekend at 17th-placed Swansea.

For United, it’s 15 matches without a loss in the league and spot in the top four — the Champions League qualification positions — is in sight for Jose Mourinho’s men. United is sixth, two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

It was also a good day for Man City, which beat Swansea 2-1 thanks to Gabriel Jesus’ injury-time goal to climb above Arsenal and Liverpool into third place.

Cameroon grabs title

Libreville Gabon AP

Cameroon rose again after years of underachievement to win the African Cup of Nations title on Sunday with a fabulous goal in the 89th minute of the final for a 2-1 come-from-behind victory against mighty Egypt.

As the final whistle got nearer, substitute Vincent Aboubakar controlled the ball just outside the area, clipped it over a defender, and then shot past the goalkeeper to clinch Cameroon’s fifth African title and first since 2002.

Egypt’s 44-year-old ‘keeper, Essam el-Hadary, watched the tournament-winning shot slide past him right at the end to deny the Egyptians a record-extending eighth title, and el-Hadary a fifth triumph an incredible 19 years after his first.

“I cannot describe it. I know it was a wonderful goal. It was a great goal. It was the goal that gave us victory,” said Cameroon striker Robert Tambe, the player who was taken off to make way for Aboubakar. “We feel so much joy. We say thanks to Aboubakar.”