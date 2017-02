Sagan Tosu have signed former FC Tokyo goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda, the J. League first-division side announced Monday.

The 27-year-old, who was diagnosed with overtraining syndrome in the summer of 2015, moved last January to Austrian side SV Horn, which is part-owned by Japan and Milan midfielder Keisuke Honda.

Gonda was part of Japan’s 2012 London Olympic squad that finished fourth, and also took part in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.