Hazard, Chelsea run circles around Arsenal

Fusing strength, aggression and pace, Eden Hazard received the ball inside Chelsea’s own half and just kept on running, fending off every frail barrier of Arsenal’s resistance.

Laurent Koscielny was the first opponent brushed aside and Francis Coquelin was left spinning, trying forlornly to put in a tackle before slipping to the turf.

Hazard just continued to zip forward. Koscielny had darted back in defense, but was as ineffective immobilizing Hazard a second time. The fleet-footed winger weaved his way past the Arsenal captain and then outmuscled Shkodran Mustafi before slotting a low shot past goalkeeper Petr Cech.

“To dribble like I did,” Hazard said, “I try to do this every game but it’s not like this every game.”

It was a mesmerizing solo goal that thrilled Chelsea fans, coming between Marcos Alonso’s header and Cesc Fabregas’ lob into an empty net in a 3-1 victory for the Premier League leaders over Arsenal. Owner Roman Abramovich was in awe, high-fiving those around him in the executive seating. Manager Antonio Conte flung himself into the crowd behind the dugout, swarmed by fans.

A goal of such exceptional quality embodied Chelsea’s transformation since a 3-0 loss in the reverse fixture in September. That defeat saw an eight-point chasm open up between Chelsea, then in eighth place, and front-runner Manchester City. Now, Conte is well placed to end his first season as Chelsea manager by lifting the Premier League trophy, with his team 12 points in front of north London clubs Tottenham and Arsenal.

Tottenham consolidated second place with a 1-0 home win over Middlesbrough in the evening game, while fourth-placed Liverpool lost 2-0 at Hull.

“It’s important to keep our antenna very high,” Conte said, “because in my career as a footballer I won a lot but I lost a lot.”

It is Arsene Wenger losing a lot at the moment, with his Arsenal side beaten in four of its last nine league games.

“We lost many balls in positions where you cannot afford to lose it when you play against a team good on counterattack,” Wenger said.

Coming four days after a home loss to Watford, this was another unsettling day for a bedraggled Arsenal and Wenger, who was forced to watch from the stands as he continued his four-match touchline ban for pushing a fourth official.

“I cannot do my job like I want to do it but I have to pay for what I did,” Wenger said. “It is frustrating to watch from upstairs because you sit in the middle of people, they call on the phone and stand up.”

Harry Kane’s second-half penalty proved decisive in Tottenham’s win.

Kane made no mistake from the spot after Son Heung-min tumbled under a challenge from Bernardo.

Liverpool, with only one win in its last 10 games in all competitions, was sunk by a goal in each half from newcomer Alfred N’Diaye and Oumar Niasse in it’s lost to Hull.

Liverpool, which drew midweek against Chelsea after three straight defeats, is still without a league win this year and now trails league leader Chelsea by 13 points.

Romelu Lukaku scored four goals, his first after just 30 seconds, in Everton’s 6-3 demolition of Bournemouth.

Sunderland also won big, routing Crystal Palace and former manager Sam Allardyce 4-0.

Allardyce, struggling to make an impact with Palace, looked on aghast as his side was taken apart as Jermain Defoe scored twice with all the goals coming in a one-sided first half at Selhurst Park.

In other results, West Ham beat Southampton 3-1, West Brom was a 1-0 winner over Stoke and Watford topped Burnley 2-1.