England beats France in Six Nations opener

Replacement Ben Te’o’s last-gasp try scrambled defending champion England to a 19-16 Six Nations win over arch-rival France on a thrilling opening day in the tournament.

Stuart Hogg was Scotland’s two-try hero as it surged to a 21-5 lead over Ireland before going 21-22 behind and then finally winning 27-22 at Murrayfield.

Despite England extending its national record of 15 straight wins, coach Eddie Jones was left bemoaning the “club mentality” of some players after watching France stretch the favorites to the limit in the win at Twickenham.

Lackluster England was in trouble at 16-12 behind after France replacement Rabah Slimani scored the game’s first try on the hour.

France, edged out by Australia and world champion New Zealand in November, again gave up its lead. Te’o’s 71st-minute try, converted by Owen Farrell, tipped the game.

Victory saw the England XV surpass the national best of 14 wins in a row it had shared with the 2002-03 side that went on to win the 2003 World Cup.

Jones said Te’o’s try had been “fantastic.” But the Australian coach told the BBC: “I felt some players were still in their club mentality so that’s something we need to work on — I don’t think I prepared the team as well as I could have done.”