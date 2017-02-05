Matsuyama falls four behind leader An after three rounds

World No. 5 Hideki Matsuyama shot a 3-under-par 68 but dropped four strokes behind the leader on Saturday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Matsuyama, the tournament’s defending champion, had a rough third round, carding six birdies and three bogeys to finish the day in a four-way tie for third. An Byeong-hun of South Korea had a 65 and leads with a third-round total of 197, a stroke ahead of Scotland’s Martin Laird.

It was a case of stop and start for Matsuyama after opening the day with a bogey. He had four birdies over the next five holes but bogeyed No. 9. His back-to-back birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 were followed by a bogey on the 17th.

“My irons got a lot better but my tee shots, putts and approach shots all dragged me back. I have to do something about my putts,” Matsuyama said.

“I’m in a position where I have to deliver on the final day to win it. I believe there’s a chance if I don’t make mistakes.”

There will be plenty of fans on hand to watch him try.

Thousands rushed to fill the general admission seats on the stadium 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale when the gates opened at 7 a.m. A few hours later, the tournament had attracted a golf-record crowd of 204,906.

An estimated 596,780 fans have attended the event the first six days. With 70,000 to 90,000 expected Sunday in perfect warm conditions, the event will shatter the overall record of 618,365 set last year.

“It was crazy,” An said. “Last couple holes, that many people around the course is insane. Sixteen, obviously, but 17 and 18, when you walk to the green, it was absolutely packed around the green, left and right of the green, everywhere.”

Known as Ben, An birdied five of the first 10 holes. He saved par with a 7-foot putt on 16 after going through the green on the rowdy hole that played at only 129 yards, and followed with a 7-foot birdie putt on the short par-4 17th.

“The course, I think, just suits my eyes,” An said. “The hole shaping, and there is not much of a dogleg left or right. You basically hit drivers out there and try to carry all the bunkers.”

He made another par save on 18, holing a 10-footer after finding the right fairway bunker and hitting his approach off the back edge.

Phil Mickelson was six strokes back at 10 under after a 65.

“I’m in a good spot,” Mickelson said. “I’m in a spot where nobody’s really looking at me. I’m far enough back, but I am within striking distance.”

The 46-year-old former Arizona State star won the event in 1996, 2005 and 2013.

Fellow former Sun Devils player John Rahm was 9 under a week after his first PGA Tour victory. He settled for a 65 after playing his first eight holes in 6 under.

Wearing a white Arizona State football jersey with the late Pat Tillman’s No. 42 and “Rahmbo” on the back, the Spaniard made an 8-foot birdie putt on the 16th.

“To be able to hit a close one there for the fans, it was fun,” Rahm said.