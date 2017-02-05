Spurs coach Popovich sets record

Manu Ginobili knew how important Gregg Popovich is to the San Antonio Spurs even before the coach set the NBA record for most wins with a single franchise.

Popovich earned his 1,128th victory Saturday night, leading the Spurs to a 121-97 victory over the Denver Nuggets. He passed former Utah coach Jerry Sloan for the mark.

“The record is just a number,” Ginobili said. “He didn’t need that record to define what he means for this franchise, the NBA, in the last 20 years. The fact that he’s been the coach of the team for so many years is already an impressive accomplishment.

“If you add five rings and this type of record, having 70 percent or more winning percentage, it’s incredible what he’s done. He’s going to keep doing it. I’m pretty sure he’s going to get some more.”

Denver coach Mike Malone also had high praise for Popovich.

“It speaks to the fact that he’s arguably the greatest coach the NBA has ever seen,” Malone said. “It speaks to the commitment that they have made to him here in San Antonio, the longevity. Pop is a tremendous coach and the greatest accomplishment is not just the success, but also the sustained success they’ve had over and over again.”

Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs with 19 points in San Antonio’s final home game before playing eight on the road during its annual rodeo road trip. Ginobili and Tony Parker each added 18 points for the Spurs.

Ginobili and Parker have been part of 639 of Popovich’s wins, and the veterans turned back the clock in the record-setting win. The 39-year-old Ginobili set a season high for points despite sitting out the entire second half, going 4-for-5 on 3-pointers. The only player older than Ginobili to score 18-plus points for the Spurs was Tim Duncan, the final member of the team’s vaunted Big Three, who had 21 points against Denver on April 8, 2016.

“Manu was on fire,” Parker said. “Look like the old days, shooting the ball like that. He played with a lot of confidence, it was great to see.”

Cavaliers 111, Knicks 104

In New York, LeBron James had 32 points and 10 assists and Kevin Love added 23 points and 16 rebounds in his return from back spasms.

Wizards 105, Pelicans 91

In Washington, John Wall had 24 points and 13 assists for the Wizards, who won their seventh straight and extended their home winning streak to 17 games, second-longest in franchise history.

Heat 125, 76ers 102

In Miami, Hassan Whiteside scored 30 points and grabbed 20 rebounds and Dion Waiters needed only 10 shots to score 21 points.

Pistons 105, Pistons 84

In Indianapolis, Paul George scored 21 points, as the Pacers extend their season-best winning streak to six games.

Jazz 105, Hornets 98

In Salt Lake City, Gordon Hayward scored 33 points and the Jazz erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Hawks 113, Magic 86

In Atlanta, Paul Millsap scored 21 points, all in the first three quarters, and the Hawks never trailed.

Grizzlies 107, Timberwolves 99

In Minneapolis, JaMychal Green scored a career-high 29 points and short-handed Memphis grinded out a victory.

Bucks 137, Suns 112

In Phoenix, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points to lead six Milwaukee players in double figures.

Kings 109, Warriors 106

In Sacramento, Draymond Green missed a 3-pointer from the top of the arc at the final buzzer and DeMarcus Cousins scored six of his 32 points in overtime as the Kings’ snapped a 13-game losing streak to Golden State.