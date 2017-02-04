Bolt enjoys mixed company on first night of Nitro Athletics

It was Usain Bolt unlike he has ever been seen before on the track — taking part in a mixed 4×100-meter relay.

The first edition of the Nitro Athletics series at Lakeside Stadium saw the Bolt All-Stars winning the night, with Australia claiming second in the six-team event on Saturday.

Bolt lined up in the second leg of the mixed relay against three other men and two female sprinters — Mariko Nagano from Japan and 16-year-old Riley Day of Australia.

With fellow Jamaican and former world-record holder Asafa Powell running the opening leg for the All-Stars, Bolt was always going to get the baton in first place.

The gap was much bigger by the time Bolt handed off to Jenna Prandini, although Day was also impressive. But Bolt and his team easily won the event.

Bolt, the eight-time Olympic champion, has committed to competing in all three Nitro events over an eight-day period in Melbourne. The meet continues on Feb. 9 and Feb. 11 at the same stadium.

Also in the field are Bolt’s fellow Jamaican sprinter Michael Frater, Rio de Janeiro Olympics 400-meter hurdles champion Kerron Clement and American long jumper and sprinter Jarrion Lawson.

Teams from Australia, England, China, Japan and New Zealand, composed of 12 men and 12 women, are also competing in the meet.

Events include the mixed medley relays, sprints over 60 and 200 meters, the long jump and the elimination mile, where at the end of the first, second and third laps, the last-place runner is eliminated.

Bolt was paid a seven-figure appearance fee to commit to all three meetings in the inaugural series in Melbourne this month and given a stake in the company running the event.

He fulfilled his role as athletics’ great entertainer, galloping on to the field before the meeting as flame cannons shot fireballs into the air and dancing to thumping pop music.

“Tonight is the first night, we just want to do something different,” Bolt told reporters as a crowd of hundreds of spectators craned necks to capture a glimpse.

“I’ve never handed (a baton) over to a girl. For me that was exciting.

“Everybody was having fun, everyone was trying to support their team mates.”

Christine Ohuruogu, the 2008 Olympic 400m champion, captained Team England.

The crowd was lower than the 8,500-stadium capacity but total tickets sold over the three nights of the series had comfortably outstripped those sold for the entire program of national athletics events last year.

If ambition was an Olympic sport, organizers could already crown themselves gold-medal winners.

They hope to take the series overseas and have targeted a slot in England after the world championships, where 30-year-old Bolt will make his farewell.

“Everything that we started thinking of as a dream is a reality, the big thing now is to prove that the concept works,” Athletics Australia president Mark Arbib said.

“We know that the athletes love it, they’ve told us that they think this is the future. … If this is successful, this will change the way people view athletics.”