France clinches Davis Cup tie with Japan in doubles

France wrapped up victory in its Davis Cup World Group first-round tie against Japan after Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won Saturday’s doubles to take an unassailable 3-0 lead at Ariake Colosseum.

The Wimbledon champions routed Yuichi Sugita and Yasutaka Uchiyama 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 after Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon had dominated the opening day’s singles on Friday.

Japan has failed to win a single set in three matches in the absence of world No. 5 Kei Nishikori, who opted to sit out the tie.

Gasquet swept past Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 on Friday, before Simon overpowered Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to put Yannick Noah’s team up 2-0.

Nine-time winner France has now won all four of its Davis Cup meetings with Japan, which will look to avoid a whitewash in Sunday’s dead-rubber reverse singles.

“Davis Cup matches are never easy and everyone expected us to win this one,” Mahut said. “We won in three sets but it was not our best match, but there is a lot of pressure in the Davis Cup.”

“Even when you are favorites, even if you are winning two love it’s still a tennis match. Especially here in front of the (home) crowd they (Sugita and Uchiyama) tried everything and well, we are really happy to give this one to France.”

Herbert said he felt the pair had benefited from the long trip away from home, having been at the Australian Open before flying to Japan.

“We have been away from home for quite a long time,” Herbert said. “I flew from home the 19th of December but actually it is quite good to have the Davis Cup to be able to practice on court, to have one week to prepare.

“For sure the match is only two hours but you have to be good in these two hours. It could have been much more.

“It’s been a strange first round of the Davis Cup because we had to stay in Australia and go directly to Japan and we stayed a lot with the team. We have been around each other a lot and it has been actually a good time and a fun experience and we are so happy to win today 3-0. It’s perfect.”

Due to the loss, Japan will drop into a playoff to try and secure its World Group status in September.

“I am really disappointed,” Uchiyama said. “Before the match we really truly believed that we would be able to win but in the end we weren’t even able to win a set. It’s very discouraging.”

Nishioka is scheduled to face Gasquet, while Daniel plays Simon in the reverse singles.

“Herbert double-faulted a few times in the first set and Mahut supported him throughout the match. We wanted to target Herbert because he wasn’t playing that well in the beginning but Mahut didn’t let us do that.”

The French will face either Canada or Britain in April’s quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, in Melbourne, doubles pair John Peers and Sam Groth gave Australia an unbeatable 3-0 lead over the Czech Republic with a crushing straight-sets victory.

Peers and Groth raced through the scratch Czech pairing of Jiri Vesely and Jan Satral, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in 90 minutes to deliver the tie to the Australians.

The Czechs had to win the pivotal doubles rubber to stay in the tie after losing both of Friday’s opening singles matches.

But they were further disadvantaged when experienced Radek Stepanek was forced to withdraw from the doubles with an injury.

World No. 15 Nick Kyrgios conceded just seven games in reeling off a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 win over the 157th-ranked Satral, while rookie Jordan Thompson upset Czech No. 1 Vesely 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in Friday’s singles.