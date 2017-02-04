France clinches Davis Cup tie with Japan in doubles

France wrapped up victory in its Davis Cup World Group first-round tie against Japan after Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won Saturday’s doubles to take an unassailable 3-0 lead at Ariake Colosseum.

The Wimbledon champions routed Yuichi Sugita and Yasutaka Uchiyama 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 after Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon had dominated the opening day’s singles on Friday.

Japan has failed to win a single set in three matches in the absence of world No. 5 Kei Nishikori, who opted to sit out the tie.

Gasquet swept past Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 on Friday, before Simon overpowered Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to put Yannick Noah’s team up 2-0.

Nine-time winner France has now won all four of its Davis Cup meetings with Japan, which will look to avoid a whitewash in Sunday’s dead-rubber reverse singles.

The French will face either Canada or Britain in April’s quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, in Melbourne, doubles pair John Peers and Sam Groth gave Australia an unbeatable 3-0 lead over the Czech Republic with a crushing straight-sets victory.

Peers and Groth raced through the scratch Czech pairing of Jiri Vesely and Jan Satral, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in 90 minutes to deliver the tie to the Australians.

The Czechs had to win the pivotal doubles rubber to stay in the tie after losing both of Friday’s opening singles matches.

But they were further disadvantaged when experienced Radek Stepanek was forced to withdraw from the doubles with an injury.

World No. 15 Nick Kyrgios conceded just seven games in reeling off a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 win over the 157th-ranked Satral, while rookie Jordan Thompson upset Czech No. 1 Vesely 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in Friday’s singles.