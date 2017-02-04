Kessel’s OT winner lifts Penguins over Blue Jackets

Phil Kessel wasn’t even aware he was playing in the 800th game of his career until the Pittsburgh Penguins forward glanced up at the scoreboard at some point on Friday night against Columbus.

“I guess it’s a lot of games,” Kessel said. “Hopefully I can get a bunch more.”

If he can keep pouring goals in as he did in a taut 4-3 overtime victory, why not? Kessel slammed home a loose puck in front of the Columbus next 3:15 into overtime for his 17th of the season and second of the night as the Penguins pulled within two points of the second-place Blue Jackets in the taut Metropolitan Division.

Pittsburgh squandered a two-goal third-period lead, but improved to an NHL-best 22-3-2 at home when Kessel turned the only power play of the game into the 626th point of his 11-year career. Following a slow start to the season, Kessel has 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in his last 27 games.

“He can really shoot the puck and when he gets in those scoring areas he’s dangerous,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “He doesn’t need too many opportunities.”

Nick Bonino added his eighth for Pittsburgh and Patric Hornqvist scored his fifth goal in his last five games for the Penguins. Matt Murray stopped 28 shots as Pittsburgh remained unbeaten (20-0-0) when leading after two periods this season.

The Blue Jackets didn’t make keeping that perfect mark intact easy. Alex Wennberg scored 29 seconds into the third and Cam Atkinson powered in his 25th of the season to force overtime, fitting for the NHL’s two highest-scoring teams.

Atkinson, however, went to the box for trying to hook Sidney Crosby as the Pittsburgh captain popped loose for a breakaway. Sergei Bobrovsky turned Crosby’s shot aside, but was well out of position as Kessel ended three-plus periods of hockey that would have felt right at home in early May as it did in early February.

Flames 4, Devils 3 (OT)

In Newark, New Jersey defenseman TJ Brodie had four assists, the last on Mikael Backlund’s winning goal at 1:13 of overtime, and Calgary sent the Devils to their seventh consecutive loss at home.

Sean Monahan, Kris Versteeg and Matt Stajan also scored as the Flames won their third straight game. Brian Elliott made 26 saves.

Red Wings 5, Islanders 4

In Detroit, Danny DeKeyser scored with 27.9 remaining in regulation, lifting the Red Wings over New York.

DeKeyser’s shot from the left side of the left circle caromed off two Islanders defensemen, Nick Leddy and Thomas Hickey, and into the net.

Hurricanes 2, Oilers 1

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Sebastian Aho scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, lifting the Hurricanes past Edmonton.

Panthers 2, Ducks 1

In Sunrise, Florida, Jonathan Huberdeau had his first goal of the season to lift the Panthers over Anaheim.