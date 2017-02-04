Matsuyama cards 68, is tied for third

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama remained a stroke back of the leaders at the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Friday after a 3-under-par 68 in the second round.

The world No. 5 carded four birdies at the Tournament Players Club and sits in a four-way tie for third, behind Brendan Steele of the United States and An Byeong-hun of South Korea.

“I’m not in a bad position heading into the final rounds. I’ll keep going and just pray my putts sink,” Matsuyama said.

Ryo Ishikawa shot a 3-over 74 and missed the cut by one stroke.