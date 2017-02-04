VanDerveer wins 1,000th game

Tara VanDerveer became just the second NCAA women’s coach to reach 1,000 career victories Friday night, when No. 8 Stanford beat USC 58-42.

With her record at 1,000-228, VanDerveer joins Pat Summitt — who died last summer from early onset Alzheimer’s disease with 1,098 wins to her name — as the only other women’s coach with 1,000 victories. Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski is the only Division I men’s coach with 1,000.

“It’s an honor to be in her company. And Coach Krzyzewski’s company, too,” said VanDerveer, who’s in her 38th season as a head coach, 31st campaign at Stanford.