Harden lifts Rockets past Bulls

With the game on the line, James Harden resorted to his step-back jumper on three key plays and drained two of them.

Harden had 42 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists to rally the Houston Rockets past the Chicago Bulls 121-117 in overtime Friday night.

The star guard hit a step-back jumper over Paul Zipser with 36.1 seconds left in the extra period and was fouled. Harden made the free throw to give the Rockets a two-point lead they never relinquished.

Earlier in the game, Harden stepped back and connected over Michael Carter-Williams to tie the game 108-108 with 27.3 seconds remaining in regulation.

On the next possession, Dwyane Wade lost his dribble when guarded by Trevor Ariza, leading to a shot-clock violation with 3.3 seconds to go. Harden tried the same move against Carter-Williams at the buzzer, but that attempt fell short.

The Bulls played without star forward Jimmy Butler, who was nursing a bruised heel. Starting in his place, Carter-Williams had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists before fouling out with two minutes remaining in overtime.

The Rockets retired center Yao Ming’s No. 11 jersey during a halftime ceremony.

“It was really sad for me that his career was cut so short because I think if he had been able to stay on, we would have been able to win a couple of championships,” Rockets owner Les Alexander said. “He’s a great human being and a great basketball player.”

A 229-cm center from Shanghai, Yao was the top overall draft pick in 2002 and was an eight-time All-Star, playing nine seasons in Houston before retiring in 2011 because of mounting issues with injuries. He averaged 19.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks a game and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in September.

Yao became the sixth Rocket to have his number retired, joining Hakeem Olajuwon (No. 34), Clyde Drexler (No. 22), Moses Malone (No. 24), Calvin Murphy (No. 23) and Rudy Tomjanovich (No. 45).

“Thinking back on the years I spent here, I just think of the entire team, organization and the city as a big family,” Yao said. “I feel so welcome here, and tonight is very special to me.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had declared Feb. 2 “Yao Ming Day” and welcomed Yao as the city’s goodwill ambassador, an appointment he received from former Mayor Annise Parker in 2013.

In a news conference before the game, Yao recalled his first home game in Houston in November 2002 when the Rockets retired Olajuwon’s jersey.

“We were sitting in the locker room and watching his speech and hearing people cheer for him, we were very motivated to hear that,” Yao said.

Reminiscing on his own times as a player, Yao said his favorite moment was when he first walked into the Compaq Center, the former home of the Rockets. He said he was taken aback when he saw his jersey with his name and number for the first time and realized it was the start of a special journey.

Thunder 114, Grizzlies 102

In Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook scored 19 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Thunder past Memphis.

Westbrook also had 13 rebounds and 12 assists. It was his 25th triple-double this season and the 62nd of his career. His season total is the most in the NBA since Wilt Chamberlain had 31 during the 1967-68 season.

Marc Gasol scored 31 points and Mike Conley had 18 for the Grizzlies.

Nuggets 121, Bucks 117

In Denver, Nikola Jokic returned to the lineup with his first career triple-double, powering the Nuggets to the win.

Jokic had 20 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists after missing three games with a strained left hip.

Milwaukee lost for the 10th time in 11 games.

Celtics 113, Lakers 107

In Boston, Isaiah Thomas scored 17 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter, and the Celtics beat Los Angeles for their sixth consecutive victory.

Lou Williams led the Lakers with 21 points. D’Angelo Russell had 20 and Larry Nance Jr. finished with 18 as Los Angeles (17-36) lost for the fifth time in six games.

Boston and Los Angeles began the night with 3,252 wins, tied for the most in NBA history. Before their loss, the Lakers held at least a share of the league’s victories mark since 2001.

Pistons 116, Timberwolves 108

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Marcus Morris scored a career-high 36 points, and Detroit held on for the victory at home.

Jon Leuer added a career-high 24 points for the Pistons.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota.

Magic 102, Raptors 94

In Orlando, Serge Ibaka had 20 points and 12 rebounds, leading the Magic past struggling Toronto.

The Magic (20-32), who also beat the Raptors 114-113 on Sunday, had dropped two in a row and five of six. Evan Fournier had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Orlando, and Nikola Vucevic added 18 points.

The Raptors (30-21) played without star guard DeMar DeRozan, who was sidelined by a right ankle injury. Jonas Valanciunas, Norman Power and Kyle Lowry each had 18 points for Toronto, which has lost eight of 10.

Mavericks 108, Blazers 104

In Portland, Yogi Ferrell scored 32 points to help Dallas beat the Trail Blazers.

Ferrell, who signed a 10-day contract with the Mavericks six days ago, had 22 points at the half — shattering his previous career-high of 17. He’s scored 71 points so far this week.

Suns 105, Kings 103

In Sacramento, Devin Booker scored 33 points and hit the game-winning jumper at the buzzer.

Booker banked in a 6-meter fadeaway over Matt Barnes to snap Phoenix’s five-game losing streak.

DeMarcus Cousins had a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for the Kings.

Pacers 106, Nets 97

In New York, Paul George and Jeff Teague each scored 24 points, helping Indiana to its fifth consecutive win.