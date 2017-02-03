Russians haven’t returned Olympic medals, official says

None of the Russian athletes recently stripped of their Olympic titles for doping have returned their medals, the country’s Olympic committee said Thursday.

Russia has had 18 medalists disqualified in doping cases from Olympic retesting from the 2008 and 2012 Games. Ten more Russians are also obliged to return medals they won as part of relay teams containing dopers.

Russian Olympic Committee president Alexander Zhukov said his organization, which would typically handle medal transfers, hasn’t received any, saying it was “not an easy process.”

“So far, we don’t have any reports of (medals being returned),” Zhukov said.

Some Russian athletes have said they want to keep their medals while they prepare an appeal, but others have refused to give them up.

Usain Bolt, meanwhile, said he gave up his 4×100-meter relay gold from the 2008 Beijing Olympics as soon as teammate Nesta Carter was disqualified last week.

One Russian runner has claimed the government told him he could keep his medal. Maxim Dyldin, a member of the bronze-medal winning Russian team disqualified in the 4×400 relay at the 2008 Games, said in an interview with a local newspaper last month that “our ministry didn’t agree with the decision and told us to keep the medals.”

“I’ve got the medal at home,” Dyldin added. “Let them try to take it.”