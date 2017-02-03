Sharks’ Marleau notches 500th career goal

Patrick Marleau scored his 500th career goal, Chris Tierney tallied twice and the surging San Jose Sharks defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Brent Burns added a goal and an assist for the Sharks, and Martin Jones made 32 saves. San Jose improved to 8-1-0 over its last nine games to sit three points up on Anaheim for first place in the Pacific Division.

Marleau became the 45th player in NHL history to reach 500 goals, scoring at 9:30 of the first period on a San Jose power play. Burns caught the short-handed Canucks napping with a stretch pass to Joe Pavelski, who found Marleau. He made no mistake short side on Ryan Miller.

“Yeah, that’ll do, getting it right away,” Marleau told reporters. “It was good to get it out of the way.”

Marleau, who has seven goals and an assist during a five-game point streak, has spent all 19 of his NHL seasons with San Jose and is the first player in franchise history to reach the milestone.

The 37-year-old is also the 18th member of the 500-goal club to accomplish the feat with his original team, and his 19th goal of the season moved him into a tie with Lanny McDonald for 44th overall on the all-time list.

“When you hit a mark like this, you just start thinking about everybody who’s kind of helped you along the way,” Marleau said. “Playing with one club and playing with a lot of guys for a lot of years on this team, it means a lot to share that with them and see how happy they are for you.

“Things are going good now. We’re on a roll. It couldn’t come at a better time.”

Blues 5, Maple Leafs 1

In St. Louis, Paul Stastny scored twice and Jake Allen stopped 26 shots for his first victory in more than a month to lead the Blues past Toronto.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Alexander Steen and Colton Parayko also scored for St. Louis, which had lost five of its previous six.

Mike Yeo won in his first game as Blues coach, a day after he replaced the fired Ken Hitchcock.

Blackhawks 4, Coyotes 3

In Glendale, Arizona, Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, Duncan Keith added two assists and Chicago edge the hosts to stop a three-game slide.

The Blackhawks led twice by three goals but gave up three in the second period and had to hold on.

Christian Dvorak and Brendan Perlini each had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes.

Flyers 3, Canadiens 1

In Philadelphia, Matt Read scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to end his long drought and lead the Flyers over Montreal.

Rangers 2, Sabres 1 (OT)

In Buffalo, Chris Kreider scored 3:56 into overtime and New York beat the Sabres to snap a two-game skid.

Senators 5, Lightning 2

In Tampa, Mark Stone had two goals and an assist, Mike Condon made 19 saves and Ottawa beat the Lightning in coach Guy Boucher’s return to the area.

Predators 2, Oilers 0

In Nashville, Pekka Rinne stopped 31 shots for his 42nd career shutout.

Jets 4, Stars 3

In Dallas, Mark Scheifele scored two more goals against the Stars to propel Winnipeg to its season-best third straight victory, all on the road.

Scheifele has five goals in four games between the teams this season. He has a seven-game point streak against Dallas, with seven goals and seven assists.