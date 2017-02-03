Ex-Baylor coach Briles drops defamation lawsuit

Former Baylor football coach Art Briles has dropped the defamation lawsuit filed against four university officials he accused of making false statements against him, according to attorneys in the case.

Briles in December sued the three regents and a university vice president for libel and slander, claiming they falsely stated that he knew of reported assaults and alleged gang rapes by players and didn’t report them.

Rusty Hardin, an attorney for the regents, told the Waco Tribune-Herald that the suit was dropped Wednesday.

The lawsuit that was filed in Llano County also asserted that Baylor officials conspired to damage Briles’ reputation and keep him from getting another coaching job. It sought damages for emotional distress and likely ending his career as a coach “on any level.”

Briles’ attorney, Ernest Cannon, told KWTX-TV of Waco on Wednesday, that the lawsuit was never about money.

Cannon told the station he was sorry the issue didn’t get resolved “for all the Baylor people, so they could know the truth.” The attorney said Briles wanted some peace in his life and to put as much distance as possible between his family and Baylor.