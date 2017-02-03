Popovich equals NBA mark for wins with one franchise

Gregg Popovich greeted his latest career milestone with his usual self-deprecation and deflection, insisting he only achieves these records because he is old.

Friends and players rarely disagree with the San Antonio Spurs’ emotional coach. But they did this time.

Popovich tied the NBA record for the most career wins with a single franchise, earning his 1,127th in the Spurs’ 102-86 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Popovich matched Jerry Sloan of Utah for the league mark, but did so while saying he’s not the equal of the coach who resigned in 2011 after 23 seasons with the Jazz.

“He’s in a different league than me,” Popovich said.

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said that’s nonsense. He spent 11 seasons with San Antonio before joining the 76ers and is one of Popovich’s closest friends.

“In 2017, where professional sports are so ruthless and cutthroat, survival rates and people that can last are rare,” Brown said. “He would say, ‘Well, that must mean I’m old.’ I think it means he’s good, really good.”

The 68-year-old Popovich’s abilities are evident this season. San Antonio has seven new players on its roster and lost franchise stalwart Tim Duncan to retirement in the offseason.

Despite the turnover, the Spurs maintained the league’s second-best record at 38-11 with their 12th straight win at home over Philadelphia and 11th straight overall against the 76ers.

“It’s amazing,” Spurs veteran Tony Parker said. “To have Pop up there, he’s going to keep going. It looks like he’s not getting tired, he’s not going to stop anytime. It’s very impressive to coach that long and keeping your team motivated with the same message, it’s not easy.”

San Antonio had 15 steals and forced 23 turnovers, both season highs, as both teams played short-handed.

Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points and Dewayne Dedmon had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double for the Spurs. Hawks 113, Rockets 108

In Houston, Dwight Howard scored 24 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in his first game back in Houston since signing with Atlanta in the offseason, leading the Hawks past the Rockets.

Tim Hardaway Jr. had 33 points for Atlanta, including a driving dunk with less than a minute remaining that gave the Hawks a three-point lead.

James Harden had 41 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, but Houston struggled to make shots down the stretch. Wizards 116, Lakers 108

In Washington, John Wall scored 33 points and had 11 assists, Bradley Beal added 23 points and Marcin Gortat tied his season high with 21 to lead the Wizards to their sixth straight win.

It marks Washington’s first six-game winning streak since Dec. 8-19, 2014.

Jordan Clarkson led Los Angeles with 20 points. Warriors 133, Clippers 120

In Los Angeles, Stephen Curry scored 29 points despite making just three 3-pointers, Kevin Durant added 26 points and 10 assists, and Golden State defeated the Clippers for its fifth straight victory.

Blake Griffin had 31 points, making 11 of 13 free throws, for Los Angeles.

Magic back with Lakers

El Segundo California AP

Magic Johnson returned to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday as an adviser to owner Jeanie Buss, possibly signaling a change in the power structure of the 16-time NBA champion franchise.

Johnson, one of the most beloved players in franchise history, will assist Buss “in all areas of basketball and business,” according to the team’s news release. Buss’ brother, Jim, currently runs the Lakers’ basketball operations with general manager Mitch Kupchak, Johnson’s former teammate.