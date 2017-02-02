Ex-Chelsea star Lampard announces retirement

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard announced his retirement from professional soccer on Thursday after spending last year with New York City FC in Major League Soccer.

Lampard, who started his career at West Ham United, established himself as one of Europe’s finest midfield players during a 13-year spell at Chelsea.

“After 21 incredible years, I have decided that now is the right time to finish my career as a professional footballer,” Lampard said in a statement.

“Whilst I have received a number of exciting offers to continue playing at home and abroad, at 38 I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter in my life.”

Lampard, who was capped 106 times for England, is also Chelsea’s all-time top goalscorer with 211 goals in over 400 appearances in all competitions.

The midfielder won three Premier League titles, four F.A. Cups and the Champions League during a trophy-laden spell at Chelsea.

Only strikers Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andy Cole have scored more Premier League goals than Lampard’s 177, a total that includes 10 or more goals in 10 straight seasons for Chelsea. And only Ryan Giggs and Gareth Barry have made more Premier League appearances than Lampard’s 609.

Lampard will now study to become a coach, which would see him follow the path taken by his father, Frank Lampard Sr.

Such was his impact at Chelsea that in 2005, the year the London club won the Premier League title for the first time under Jose Mourinho, he finished runner-up behind Ronaldinho in the voting for FIFA’s World Player of the Year award.

“Of course, the largest part of my heart belongs to Chelsea, a club which has given me so many great memories,” Lampard said. “I will never forget the opportunity they gave me and the success that we managed to achieve together.”

Although he scored 29 goals — including nine penalties — for England, he couldn’t transfer his success at club level to the international stage. Successive coaches failed to find the right balance in the team’s midfield as attack-minded players Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes fought for spots in central midfield.