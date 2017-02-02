Wild Knights acquire Teikyo University’s Matsuda

Days after coming up short in the national championship, the Top League’s Panasonic Wild Knights bolstered their roster with the addition of Teikyo University star Rikiya Matsuda.

The 22-year-old back made his debut for Japan last summer against Canada and followed that by appearing in both tests against Scotland, starting the final game at fullback.

Although a star for Teikyo, which has won eight straight university championships, Matsuda will have his hands full competing for playing time on a team that boasts emerging star Takuya Yamasawa and two-time Top League MVP Berrick Barnes.