Blues fire Hitchcock, name Yeo new coach

The Blues abruptly fired coach Ken Hitchcock on Wednesday, cutting short the veteran’s final season in St. Louis and putting coach-in-waiting Mike Yeo in charge of the underperforming team months earlier than planned.

GM Doug Armstrong announced the change one day after the Blues’ fifth loss in six games.

“We don’t lose with pride,” an emotional Armstrong said at a news conference. “I don’t think that we’ve given our best effort, and, Ken, ultimately he’s paying the price with all our failures, starting with mine.”

The 65-year-old Hitchcock was in his sixth season as Blues coach. They went 248-124-41 and made the playoffs in each of his five seasons, reaching the Western Conference final last spring. But St. Louis went just 5-8 in January and at 24-21-5 was mired in eighth place in the Western Conference entering the day.

“We’ve let our group become independent contractors,” said Armstrong, who informed Hitchcock of his decision Tuesday night after the loss to the Winnipeg Jets. “It’s a losing brand of hockey and Ken’s paying the price for it.”

Hitchcock took the fall for the Blues’ underachieving season, which had a lot to do with goaltending struggles. Goalies Jake Allen, Carter Hutton and Pheonix Copley have combined for an .887 save percentage, which is the worst team mark in the NHL.

Yeo said Allen is the team’s goaltender for now and for the future. He said he doesn’t expect to make wholesale personnel changes right away, beginning with the Blues’ game Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“We all have to dig much, much deeper than what we have,” Yeo said. “Effort is going to be something that is talked about day in and day out.”

Calling the change a “rebirth,” Armstrong fought back tears while calling Hitchcock a future Hall of Famer and his “best friend.” Yeo said he felt terrible replacing Hitchcock midseason but that he accepted the responsibility of turning the season around.

Armstrong said Hitchcock took the news hard.

“He was defiant to the end,” Armstrong said. “There was no kumbaya last night. He was angry.”

Armstrong said Hitchcock moved the Blues franchise “light years forward” in his five-plus years.

Goaltending coach Jim Corsi was also fired, and his duties will be handled by assistant GM and Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur and Ty Conklin, the team’s goalie development coach.

Hitchcock has coached 20 NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets and Blues. He won the Stanley Cup with Dallas in 1999, and his 781 career regular-season victories are fourth all-time.

Capitals outscore Bruins

Washington AP

Something about facing the Boston Bruins brings out the best in the Washington Capitals.

Nicklas Backstrom had three points, Braden Holtby made 30 saves and Alex Ovechkin continued to climb the NHL’s goal-scoring charts as league-leading Washington won its eighth consecutive game against Boston, 5-3 on Wednesday night.

Snapping the Bruins’ winning streak at three, Holtby improved to 11-2-0 in his career against them.

“We seem to play good against them,” said Holtby, who stopped 15 of 16 shots he faced in the third period to preserve the victory. “They’re a fun team to play against. I like teams that play hard, play hard in front of the net. It’s an enjoyable game to play.”

It was an enjoyable offensive game for the Capitals’ top line of Ovechkin, Backstrom and T.J. Oshie. Backstrom had a goal and assisted on a goal by each of his linemates. Flames 5, Wild 1

In Calgary, Sean Monahan scored twice to lead the Flames to a win over Minnesota.

Deryk Engelland had a goal and an assist, and Alex Chiasson and Micheal Ferland also scored to help Calgary win consecutive games after losing four straight. Brian Elliott stopped 28 shots. Kings 5, Avalanche 0

In Los Angeles, Jeff Carter scored two goals and Peter Budaj earned his sixth shutout of the season as the Kings blanked Colorado.

Marian Gaborik also scored during Los Angeles’ three-goal first period.