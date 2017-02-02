Warriors center Pachulia remains sidelined with strained rotator cuff

Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia has a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder and will be sidelined for at least a week.

He underwent an MRI exam Tuesday and expressed his relief a day later that the injury wasn’t more serious. He is scheduled to be re-evaluated after a week. Pachulia made a diving play to secure a steal in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s 113-111 victory at Portland, and his outstretched right arm landed awkwardly and his shoulder made contact with the ball.

Pachulia said he knew he had hurt his shoulder on the play but finished the game and once he cooled down, he noticed the pain.

He has made big strides since mid-December, so this is a minor setback — though Pachulia is determined to make it a positive and use the time while receiving treatment to stay in shape and work to get stronger.

“Right now there’s progress,” he said. “It definitely feels better every day. … At the end of the day, we need healthy bodies. That’s the beauty of this team, we have so many weapons and options. I wish everybody was available but injuries are a part of the game. I’m just glad it’s not more serious than what it is.”