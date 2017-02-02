Heat whip Hawks, extend winning streak to nine

Ask anyone in the Miami Heat locker room how this is happening, and the answers will all be largely the same.

They can’t explain.

That doesn’t bother them, either.

The NBA’s hottest team stayed that way Wednesday night, as Goran Dragic scored 27 points, Dion Waiters added 20 and the Heat had no trouble with the Atlanta Hawks on the way to a 116-93 win. It was the ninth straight win for the Heat, the longest current run in the league and Miami’s best streak since winning 10 in a row from Nov. 12-Dec. 1, 2013.

“We’re just having fun,” Waiters said.

It matched the largest victory margin of the season for Miami (20-30), which plays its next six games against opponents with losing records. A team that was on the cusp of having the NBA’s worst record just a couple weeks ago is now in the thick of a playoff race, and dominated a Hawks team that beat Miami in the first two matchups between the clubs this season.

“A lot of credit to Miami. They’re playing really, really good basketball,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “You can see why they’ve won nine games in a row now. Both ends of the court, their activity, their aggressiveness, just really impressed with their players, their coaching staff, everything they’re doing.”

Hassan Whiteside scored 18 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for the Heat. James Johnson scored 16 points before getting ejected in the fourth quarter for Miami (20-30).

Kent Bazemore scored 14 and Dennis Schroder had 12 for the Hawks (28-21).

Atlanta’s Taurean Prince was ejected midway through the fourth quarter for pulling Whiteside down from behind and being assessed a flagrant two. James Johnson retaliated in Whiteside’s defense and was ejected after getting a technical.

Warriors 126, Hornets 111

In Oakland, with dad Dell watching live, Stephen Curry hit 11 3-pointers and scored 39 points in three quarters, coming back with vengeance from a one-game absence and leadGolden State to a blowout of his hometown Hornets.

Klay Thompson added 29 points, matched his career high with eight assists and Kevin Durant had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the NBA-leading Warriors (42-7).

Curry recorded his fifth career game with at least 11 3s, shot 14-for-20 and 11 of 15 from long range and dished out eight assists facing Charlotte for the second time in a week.

Cavaliers 125, T-Wolves 97

In Cleveland, LeBron James scored 27 points while Kyrie Irving had 14 points and a career-high 14 assists as the Cavaliers, coming off a losing record in January, defeated Minnesota.

Celtics 109, Raptors 104

In Boston, Isaiah Thomas had 19 of his 44 points in the final quarter to lift the Celtics over Toronto in a showdown for first place in the Atlantic Division.

Bulls 128, Thunder 100

In Oklahoma City, Jimmy Butler scored 28 points to help Chicago rout the Thunder.

Pistons 118, Pelicans 98

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a career-high 38 points, leading Detroit over New Orleans.

Knicks 95, Nets 90

In New York, Kristaps Porzingis had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and joined a group of mostly substitutes who led a big fourth-quarter turnaround that carried the hosts over Brooklyn.

Carmelo Anthony had 15 points for the Knicks, but he was on the bench for the entire fourth quarter after shooting 6-for-22 from the field.

Pacers 98, Magic 88

In Orlando, C.J. Miles had 16 points, Glenn Robinson III added 14 and Indiana held on to beat the Magic.

Mavericks 113, 76ers 95

In Dallas, Seth Curry scored 22 points and Salah Mejri had 16 points and a career-high 17 rebounds as the Mavericks beat Philadelphia.

Clippers 124, Suns 114

In Phoenix, Blake Griffin scored 29 points and Los Angeles bounced back from a humiliating 46-point loss at Golden State to beat the Suns.

Eric Bledsoe scored 41 to tie the career high he set two games ago, but Phoenix lost its fifth in a row.

Grizzlies 119, Nuggets 99

In Denver, Marc Gasol scored 24 points, Mike Conley had 18 and Memphis pounded the short-handed Nuggets.

Jazz 104, Bucks 88

In Salt Lake City, Rudy Gobert delivered a 26-point performance and grabbed 15 rebounds, leading Utah to an easy victory over Milwaukee.