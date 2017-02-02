Carp finalize one-year deal with infielder Pena

The Hiroshima Carp have signed utility infielder Ramiro Pena to a one-year contract, the Central League club announced Thursday.

The 31-year-old Pena played in 30 games last season for the San Francisco Giants, and has 701 plate appearances over seven big league seasons with a .252 batting average. In November, he started at shortstop for Mexico in two exhibition games against Samurai Japan at Tokyo Dome.

He went 3-for-9 with a double, and also hit a home run off Carp right-hander Yusuke Nomura, his new teammate.

The switch hitter’s deal is reportedly worth $650,000 (roughly ¥73.4 million) with additional incentives.