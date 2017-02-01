Shiffrin boosts overall World Cup lead

In absence of her main rival, Mikaela Shiffrin extended her lead in the race for the overall World Cup title Tuesday by winning a parallel slalom city event, while Linus Strasser became the surprise winner of the men’s competition.

Shiffrin’s 28th career win stretched the American’s lead over defending champion Lara Gut to 180 points. The Swiss skier skipped the event to rest a sore right arm and thigh after hooking a gate in a super-G in Italy on Sunday.

In a duel between the two top-ranked slalom skiers, Shiffrin beat Veronika Velez Zuzulova of Slovakia in the two-run final. Nina Loeseth of Norway placed third after defeating Frida Hansdotter of Sweden.

Last year’s winner Wendy Holdener was beaten in the opening round by Swiss teammate Melanie Meillard.

In the men’s competition, both pre-race favorites lost in the opening round.

Five-time overall champion Marcel Hirscher was edged in both runs by Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. The Norwegian, who has never competed in a World Cup slalom, won the heats against the Austrian by 0.02 and 0.01 seconds, respectively.

And World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen skied off the course in his opening run against Strasser, and the Norwegian failed to make up his regulatory 0.5-second deficit in the second run.

It opened up the way for the German to land a surprise victory. Strasser hadn’t even qualified for the event but replaced German teammate Felix Neureuther, who rested a knee injury.

Strasser beat France’s Alexis Pinturault in the final for his first career win. Strasser had only two previous top 10s, with fifth place in a slalom in Schladming two years ago being his best result.

Sweden’s Mattias Hargin delighted the home crowd by winning the small final against Dave Ryding of Britain.

The slalom top 12 and the four best ranked skiers from the overall standings were allowed to start in the event, where racers compete head-to-head in a knock-out format, with the winner over two runs advancing to the next round.

It was the last race before the world championships, which start in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Monday.