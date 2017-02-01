Blue Jackets survive scare, hold off Rangers

After taking a big lead early in the third period, the Columbus Blue Jackets relaxed a little, and it almost cost them a crucial division game.

Seth Jones scored twice, Alexander Wennberg had a goal and two assists and the Jackets led by six goals before holding on to beat the New York Rangers 6-4 on Tuesday night.

“We just sat back,” Jones said. “Teams in this league aren’t going to quit. We’ve got to play a 60-minute game. . . . First two periods were pretty good, third period we decided to sit back and the Rangers are a good team. They put four in on us and it’s not something we wanted, but we got the win.”

Brandon Saad added a goal and an assist, and Nick Foligno and Matt Calvert also scored for the Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo, starting in place of All-Star Sergei Bobrovsky, stopped 33 shots.

The Blue Jackets won for the sixth time in 13 games since a franchise-record 16-game winning streak and beat the Rangers for the second time in three meetings this season after losing the previous seven.

Columbus pulled two points behind Metropolitan Division-leading Washington and remained three points ahead of third-place Pittsburgh.

“Every team is right there for either a playoff spot or top of the division so they’re all important,” the Blue Jackets’ Brandon Dubinsky said. “We’ll take the points, but we’ve got to get a lot better as a team.”

Jimmy Vesey, Michael Grabner, Chris Kreider and Kevin Klein scored in the third period for the Rangers. Henrik Lundqvist was pulled less than four minutes into the second period after giving up three goals on 16 shots. He was replaced by Antti Raanta, who finished with seven saves on 10 shots.

The Blue Jackets took control with four goals in the second period, and then went ahead 6-0 when Calvert tipped a pass by Zach Werenski at 1:49 of the third.

Wild 5, Oilers 2

In Edmonton, Tyler Graovac scored twice and Minnesota beat the Oilers in a matchup of teams that were on a tear when the NHL All-Star break arrived.

Kings 3, Coyotes 2

In Glendale, Arizona, Jake Muzzin scored a power-play goal with 1:49 to play, and Los Angeles snapped the Coyotes’ season-best three-game winning streak.

Penguins 4, Predators 2

In Pittsburgh, Patric Hornqvist scored twice and Matt Murray stopped 37 shots.

Islanders 3, Capitals 2

In New York, Ryan Strome and Johnny Boychuk scored in the third period, Thomas Greiss made 28 saves and the Islanders beat league-leading Washington.

Hurricanes 5, Flyers 1

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist.

Bruins 4, Lightning 3

In Tampa, Zdeno Chara scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, Tuukka Rask made 18 saves and Boston beat the Lightning for its first three-game winning streak since early December.

Stars 6, Maple Leafs 3

In Dallas, Kari Lehtonen made 40 saves and the Stars scored five times in the first period.

Jets 5, Blues 3

In St. Louis, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler each had a goal and two assists, powering Winnipeg to the win.

Canadiens 5, Sabres 2

In Montreal, Max Pacioretty scored three times and Carey Price made 37 saves.

Panthers 6, Senators 5

In Sunrise, Florida, Jonathan Marchessault scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period.

Devils 4, Red Wings 3

In Detroit, Kyle Palmieri scored twice and Cory Schneider made 27 saves.

Sharks 3, Blackhawks 1

In San Jose, Tomas Hertl scored the game-winner with 2:03 remaining in regulation after Patrick Marleau got his 499th career goal.

Ducks 5, Avalanche 1

In Anaheim, Jakob Silfverberg scored two goals and John Gibson made 28 saves.