South Korean boxing legends to fight on disputed island

Two aging South Korean boxing legends will stage a fight on a remote island disputed by Tokyo and Seoul, organizers said Wednesday, as diplomatic tensions mount between the Asian neighbors.

Former World Boxing Council (WBC) light flyweight champion Chang Jung-koo, 53, will clash with former World Boxing Association (WBA) light flyweight title holder Yuh Myung-woo — also 53 — on the island, known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea.

The date for the event has provisionally been set for March 1 — the day an anti-Japanese popular uprising took place in Korea in 1919.

Despite their shared nationality, age and weight the two men have never met in the ring, and their first-ever bout is the brainchild of pop singer Kim Jang-hoon, an activist who has previously organized several events on the islands.

Both Chang and Yuh have been inducted in the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

“Although we won’t be able to show off the best moves of our heydays, we will try to give it our best effort,” Yuh was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

Yuh won the WBA light flyweight title in 1985 and defended it a 17 times before hanging up his gloves in 1991.

Chang became the WBC light flyweight champion in 1983 and defended his title 15 times before announcing his first retirement in 1988. He came back to the ring a year later and competed in the flyweight division until 1991.