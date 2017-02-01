Spurs shut down Westbrook late in victory over Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs have admired the outstanding season Russell Westbrook is having and the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard didn’t disappoint in person.

Neither did the Spurs, who took playing Westbrook as a great challenge.

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points and San Antonio held Westbrook scoreless in the fourth quarter for a 108-94 victory on Tuesday night.

“You’re just fired up just playing against Russ out there,” Leonard said. “(Westbrook is) out there competing on every possession. The way he’s been playing, he has been ridiculous. So, you definitely want to rise up to the challenge.”

It was the Spurs’ first game against the Thunder since Oklahoma City bounced them out of the Western Conference playoffs last season following a franchise-record 67 wins in the regular season.

The Thunder look vastly different after losing Kevin Durant to free agency and trading Serge Ibaka, but Westbrook continued to terrorize San Antonio.

Westbrook had 27 points, 14 assists and six rebounds, but was shut out after scoring 14 points in the third. He shot 0-for-4 in the fourth and finished 7-for-17 from the field.

“I think everybody in this locker room loves those challenges,” said Spurs guard Danny Green, who was Westbrook’s primary defender. “Top teams, the best players, that’s what we’re here for. We grew up watching this game and want to play in these games. To play against the best, beat the best and compete against the best and see where we stand individually and as a group.”

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich collected his 1,126th career victory, leaving him one shy of tying the league record for most wins with one franchise held by Utah’s Jerry Sloan.

Wizards 117, Knicks 101

In Washington, Bradley Beal went shot for shot with Carmelo Anthony and then some as Washington blew out New York to move into a tie for first place in the Southeast Division.

Beal scored 28 points, Markieff Morris had 24 and John Wall added 15 points and 13 assists as the Wizards rolled to their fifth victory in a row and won for the 11th time in 13 games. Beal was 12 of 18 from the floor, while Anthony was 10 of 17 for 26 points.

Raptors 108, Pelicans 106 (OT)

In Toronto, Kyle Lowry had 33 points and 10 assists, and made the tiebreaking jumper with 4.3 seconds left in overtime.

It was the Raptors’ third straight win over New Orleans, and their ninth in the last 11 meetings.

Rockets 105, Kings 83

In Houston, Ryan Anderson had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Eric Gordon added 17 points.

Anderson shot 6 of 12 from 3-point range and Houston went 14 of 45 from behind the arc as a team.

Trail Blazers 115, Hornets 98

In Portland, Damian Lillard scored 27 points and the Trail Blazers handed Charlotte its fifth straight loss.

Allan Crabbe added 21 points off the bench for Portland, which has won four of its last five games.

Lakers 120, Nuggets 116

In Los Angeles, Nick Young scored 23 points, Lou Williams added 21 and the Lakers survived a frantic fourth quarter to snap their seven-game home losing streak against Denver.

Rookie Ivica Zubac scored a career-high 17 points for Los Angeles, which snapped a three-game skid.