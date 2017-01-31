LA mayor positive about 2024 Olympic bid

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday he is confident the Los Angeles 2024 Olympic bid will be evaluated on its merits even in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s new immigration ban.

A temporary ban on immigrants from seven majority-Muslim nations was imposed Friday by an executive order from Trump, sparking protests around the world.

There has been concern about what impact that might have on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and its Sept. 13 vote in Lima to decide a 2024 host between Paris, Budapest and Los Angeles.

“LA 2024 has assembled an outstanding, responsible bid on behalf of our city that strengthens the Olympic movement for the future,” Garcetti said in a statement.