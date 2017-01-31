Islanders to leave Brooklyn: reports

Barclays Center, which opened in Brooklyn in 2012, is planning on not being the home of the New York Islanders after the 2018-19 season, according to reports Monday.

Bloomberg and the New York Daily News reported that the arena, built as the home of the Brooklyn Nets, has concluded it can make more money without the Islanders.

A financial projection seen by potential investors, according to the reports, showed the Islanders contributing no revenue after the 2018-19 campaign, a sign the team will not be playing there.

Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, who owns the Nets and the arena, has been seeking investors for the team and the arena, a major venue for concerts and sports events.

The Islanders, who moved in 2015 after playing on Long Island since 1972, have the third-worst average attendance in the NHL with 12,828 a game.