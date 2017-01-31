Lowly Mavs trump Cavs

Yogi Ferrell was hours away from playing in an NBA Development League game when he got a call that Dallas wanted to sign him.

Three days, two games and about 2,400 km later, Cleveland stars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, along with the defending champion Cavaliers, know a little more about the rookie guard from Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s alma mater.

Ferrell scored a career-high 19 points while helping cool off Irving, and the last-place Mavericks knocked off a title contender for the second straight night in a 104-97 win Monday over the Cavaliers, who were missing Kevin Love because of recurring back spasms.

Ferrell, the former Indiana player with the given first name of Kevin, outscored Irving in the second game of a 10-day contract, a night after hitting clinching free throws in the final seconds of a win at San Antonio.

“Was it in Erie or Buffalo?” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle asked while trying to remember where the Long Island Ducks were playing when Ferrell got the call because of Dallas’ injury issues at point guard. “I don’t know. Nobody knows. Nobody knows where he came from.”

It was Erie, and Ferrell helped limit Irving to 7-of-21 shooting to end a six-game streak of at least 20 points during which the Cavs All-Star averaged 30 points.

James led the Cavaliers with 23 points, but combined with Irving for just one point in the fourth quarter, 2-of-14 shooting from 3-point range and 11 of their team’s 17 turnovers. Dallas had just nine turnovers.

Cleveland finished 7-8 in January by falling behind for good early in the second quarter against a team that was 0-9 on the second night of back-to-back games.

Harrison Barnes led Dallas with 24 points and a season-high 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Wesley Matthews scored 21 points.

Ferrell hit a 3-pointer and a driving layup to give the Mavericks their biggest lead at 102-85 with 3:52 remaining. At the next timeout, with the Cavaliers down by 15, coach Tyronn Lue pulled James and Irving after they had each missed their only two shots of the fourth quarter.

Celtics 113, Pistons 109

In Boston, Isaiah Thomas scored 24 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter to help the Celtics extend their winning streak to four games.

Andre Drummond had 28 points and pulled down 22 rebounds for Detroit.

Heat 104, Nets 96

In Miami, Goran Dragic scored 20 points and Dion Waiters added 19 as the Heat pushed the NBA’s longest current winning streak to eight games.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 16 points for Brooklyn (9-39), which has lost six straight and 17 of its last 18.

76ers 122, Kings 119

In Philadelphia, Robert Covington had 23 points and 10 rebounds to rally the hosts to the victory.

The Sixers overcame 46 points from DeMarcus Cousins and won again without injured center Joel Embiid, who sat out with a left knee contusion.

T-Wolves 111, Magic 105 (OT)

In Minneapolis, Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points and Ricky Rubio made a career-high six 3-pointers to lead the hosts to the home win.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Rubio added 22 points, eight boards and eight assists, and Wiggins forced overtime with a jumper with 10 seconds to play.

Elfrid Payton scored 21 points and Serge Ibaka had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic.

Grizzlies 115, Suns 96

In Phoenix, Mike Conley scored a career-high 38 points, Memphis just missed a franchise record with 16 3-pointers and the Grizzlies rolled past the Suns.

Conley matched his career best with seven 3s (in 10 attempts) and made 12 of 18 shots overall in his fourth 30-point game of the season. He had five the rest of his career.

Devin Booker scored 22, running his string of 20-point games to 13, for Phoenix.