Underdogs make F.A. Cup history

The F.A. Cup threw up its latest heartwarming story line on Sunday when Sutton United beat second-tier Leeds 1-0 to ensure there would be two non-league teams in the fifth round for the first time.

Adding a touch more magic on a historic day for the 146-year-old competition was the background of the scorer of the only goal at atmospheric Gander Green Lane.

Jamie Collins works as a builder in his full-time job and here he was getting mobbed by dozens of young Sutton fans in a joyful post-match pitch invasion, having converted a 53rd-minute penalty that saw off one of the grandest names in English soccer. Sutton, a tiny club from the southwest of London, advanced to the last 16 for the first time.

The latest upset came a day after Lincoln, another team from outside England’s four professional leagues, beat second-tier Brighton 3-1 to reach the fifth round for the first time since 1887.

“We’d like one of the Premier League big boys now — Man United, Arsenal, someone like that, away,” Collins said.

And he could yet get his wish in Monday’s draw.

On a day of cup shocks that saw top-tier clubs Hull and Watford knocked out by lower-league opposition, United powered into the fifth round with a 4-0 win over second-tier Wigan at Old Trafford.

Twenty-eight years after Sutton dumped top-tier Coventry out of the competition, the team achieved another memorable F.A. Cup feat by beating an opponent 83 places higher in English soccer’s ladder.

Leeds, which is challenging for promotion to the Premier League as it looks to regain its old status, chose to make 10 changes to its lineup and manager Garry Monk’s decision backfired spectacularly.

“I take responsibility for that, maybe it was one or two too many changes,” Monk said. “There was no cohesiveness to our play so we got what we probably deserved.”

Hull striker Abel Hernandez had two penalties saved in the space of a minute in the closing stages, a final embarrassment for the Premier League team which lost 4-1 against Fulham at Craven Cottage, four days after being elimination from the League Cup in the semifinal stage.

Third-tier Millwall eliminated a Premier League opponent for the second straight round, with Steve Morison’s close-range volley in the 85th minute the difference in a 1-0 win over Watford.

Manchester United’s win ensured there would be eight Premier League teams in the draw for the last 16, although one of them — Leicester — faces a replay against Derby.

Bastian Schweinsteiger was one of United’s scorers on a rare run-out for the former Germany captain.