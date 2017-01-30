Marinos agree to deals for Degenek, Babunski

Yokohama F. Marinos have agreed to deals for defender Milos Degenek and midfielder David Babunski pending medical, the J. League first-division side announced Monday.

Degenek, 22, joins from 1860 Munich in the German second tier. He represented Serbia at youth level before making his senior debut for Australia in May last year, winning five caps to date.

Babunski, a former Barcelona youth product, has been capped 22 times by Macedonia. The 22-year-old is the second player to join Marinos from Serbian side Red Star Belgrade this winter following the arrival of Portuguese forward Hugo Vieira.

Winger Manabu Saito, meanwhile, is set to stay put at Marinos after he rejoined the squad on Monday. The 26-year-old has been eyed by German second-division side Bochum and Marinos’ local rival Kawasaki Frontale, but is now negotiating to renew his contract that runs out at the end of this month.