Takanashi captures 50th crown of career

Three-time overall champion Sara Takanashi won the 50th women’s ski jumping World Cup competition of her career on Sunday.

The victory snapped a brief drought for Takanashi, who failed to win in any of the four competitions recently held in Japan. The win leaves her three short of the total compiled by Austria’s Gregor Schlierenzauer, who won 53 events on the men’s World Cup circuit.

Takanashi recorded the longest first-round jump, 96.0 meters, but entered the second round trailing Norway’s Maren Lundby by 3.4 points.

The Japanese ace’s 97.5-meter second jump, however, clinched the victory with 247.3 total points.

It was Takanashi’s 85th career individual competition on the women’s circuit.

Lundby was second with 241.9, while Austria’s Daniela Iraschko-Stolz (235.4) was third.

Yuki Ito, who won three of the four events recently held in Japan, was fourth with 224.1 points.

Wellinger leaps to win

Willingen Germany AP

Andreas Wellinger edged Austrian jumpers Stefan Kraft and Manuel Fettner to win his second ski jump World Cup title on Sunday.

The 21-year-old German soared 147.5 meters with his first jump and 135.0 with his second, earning 242.3 points to edge Kraft by 0.3 and Fettner by 1.3.

Kraft jumped 148.5 and 135.5 meters, while Fettner jumped 144.5 and 136.0.