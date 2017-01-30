Returning Federer savors surprise title

Roger Federer always believed he had more Grand Slam titles left in him.

He just didn’t think it would happen like this, playing in his first tournament following a six-month injury layoff. Or against his biggest rival in the game, Rafael Nadal.

“I said that also before the finals: if I were to win against Rafa, it would be super special and very sweet because I haven’t beaten him in a Grand Slam final for a long, long time now,” Federer said after beating Nadal in the Australian Open final 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

A decade, to be exact. Federer’s last win over the Spaniard in a major final came at Wimbledon in 2007. Nadal had beaten him in four consecutive Slam finals since then.

Both Federer and Nadal also didn’t expect to be in this position at the Australian Open, coming off long layoffs last season to recover from injuries.

Federer has rarely missed significant stretches with injuries throughout his career. This is the man, after all, who played in a record 65 consecutive Grand Slams — a streak that was broken when he withdrew from last year’s French Open with a back injury.

In recent years, however, he’s acknowledged making mistakes by playing through pain instead of taking time off to heal.

Last year, he did things differently — he took an extended break for the first time. And after six months off to fully heal his knee, he came back stronger.

“What I’ve just come to realize is when you don’t feel well, you have too many problems going on, you just won’t beat top-10 players,” Federer said after his semifinal win over Stan Wawrinka.

“That’s where both, I guess, Rafa and myself said, ‘OK, enough of this already. Let’s get back to 100 percent, enjoy tennis again, enjoy the practice.’ ”

Nadal hopes for big year

Melbourne Australia AP

Rafael Nadal has become used to making comebacks in an injury-ravaged career. This last one, though, may be the most unexpected — and satisfying.

Sidelined by a wrist injury for two long stretches last year, Nadal didn’t believe he’d be playing at his top level and contending again for titles until later this spring, when the tour moves to his beloved clay.

Then he came to Melbourne and somehow kept grinding out win after win. He made it all the way to the Australian Open final, where he fell just short in his bid to win his 15th major, by losing to long-time rival Roger Federer.

It had been a lean couple of years for Nadal, but he believes he’s back now and feeling confident he can pull out grueling five-set matches at majors again.

This is a good sign heading into his favorite major, the French Open, where Nadal can try to round off his trophy collection with an improbable No. 10.

“I believe that playing like this, good things can happen. Can happen here in this surface, but especially can happen on clay,” he said. “On clay can be special.”