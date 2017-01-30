Rising star Rahm earns first victory

Jon Rahm’s heart was beating so fast he couldn’t think as he studied the 60 feet from his golf ball on the back fringe to the cup at the bottom of the slope on the 18th hole at Torrey Pines.

The 22-year-old from Spain had enough wits to seek advice from his caddie, Adam Hayes, who had seen this putt before.

The idea was to get to the slope. Rahm did better than that.

He sent it off to the left and made sure it reached the crest, then watched it peel off to the right and start tracking back to the left until it disappeared into the hole on the final turn for an eagle, the winning shot Sunday at the Farmers Insurance Open and one he won’t forget.

“I never thought it was going to be for eagle from 60 feet, especially at Torrey Pines, but the fact that it went in is just incredible,” Rahm said after his three-shot victory. “The emotion just overwhelmed me. But man, that was a satisfying feeling.”

Rahm delivered on his potential, adding his name to the burgeoning list of young stars.

He earned a PGA Tour card in just four tournaments after leaving college. He won in his 12th start as a pro.

Rahm made two eagles over his final six holes and shot 30 on the back nine, breaking loose from a leaderboard that was more crowded than the California freeways. Nine players had at least a share of the lead at some point during the sunny final round along the Pacific bluffs.

Rahm closed with a 7-under 65 for a three-shot victory over Charles Howell III (68) and C.T. Pan of Taiwan, who closed with a 70. Brandt Snedeker and Rodgers, tied for the lead going into the final round, fell back with bogeys they couldn’t afford.

Rahm showed up at Arizona State in 2012 from a small town in Spain, speaking hardly any English, which he learned by reading and listening to rap.

Rahm won the Ben Hogan Award his final two years at Arizona State as the top college player, along with the Jack Nicklaus Award his senior year.

Phil Mickelson’s brother, Tim, was Rahm’s coach at Arizona State and now is his agent.

“I think he’s more than just a good young player,” Mickelson said. “I think he’s one of the top players in the world. I think there’s an intangible that some guys have where they want to have the pressure, they want to be in that tough position, they want to have everything fall on their shoulders. And he has that.”