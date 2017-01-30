Hawks top Knicks in quadruple OT

Paul Millsap made the decisive basket in a four-overtime game that lasted almost four hours and proclaimed it to be great fun that he never wants to experience again.

Millsap had a season-high 37 points, including the go-ahead layup with 27 seconds remaining in the fourth OT, as the Atlanta Hawks overcame Carmelo Anthony’s season-high 45 points to outlast the short-handed New York Knicks 142-139 on Sunday.

Millsap logged 60 minutes, which were especially taxing due to his time guarding Anthony.

“There was no chance I was coming out,” Millsap said.

Millsap had 19 rebounds, setting another season high, and seven assists.

“That was fun,” Millsap said. “I don’t want to do that again ever, but it was fun.”

The Knicks’ first four-overtime game in 66 years included five players, including Anthony and Atlanta’s Dwight Howard, fouling out.

Anthony scored the tying baskets at the end of regulation and the first overtime period, before fouling out with 12.9 seconds remaining in the second overtime.

“Those are the overtimes where you’ve got to dig deep,” Anthony said. “You’re exhausted, you have to find something from somewhere. But to not be out there in that last overtime was a little difficult to watch. Especially knowing the flow of the game. That was a moment I wanted to be out there.”

Cavaliers 107, Thunder 91

In Cleveland, Kyrie Irving scored 29 points, LeBron James had 25 and 14 rebounds and the Cavaliers played one of their better all-around games in weeks, beating Russell Westbrook, who logged his 24th triple-double of the season, and Oklahoma City.

Warriors 113, Trail Blazers 111

In Portland, Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds, and Golden State overcame Stephen Curry’s absence because of the flu.

Bulls 121, 76ers 108

In Chicago, Jimmy Butler scored 28 points, and Robin Lopez added a season-high 21.

Mavericks 105, Spurs 101

In San Antonio, Seth Curry scored 24 points and Dallas snapped a 12-game losing streak at AT&T Center.

Pacers 120, Rockets 101

In Indianapolis, Paul George had 33 points and nine rebounds while hounding James Harden on defense for most of the night.

Magic 114, Raptors 113

In Toronto, Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and D.J. Augustin added 21 points off the bench.

Wizards 107, Pelicans 94

In New Orleans, John Wall had 18 points and 19 assists, and Bradley Beal scored 27 points.