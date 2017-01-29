Wolves knock free-falling Liverpool out of F.A. Cup

Liverpool’s season continues to implode after second-tier side Wolverhampton Wanderers inflicted the latest setback in the F.A. Cup on Saturday.

Wolves won 2-1 at Anfield to cap a week of misery for manager Juergen Klopp. First the team’s challenge for the English Premier League title was hindered by a loss to Swansea, and its League Cup run ended in a semifinal defeat against Southampton.

Another Premier League challenger came close to even greater humiliation in the F.A. Cup, but Tottenham managed to fight back against fourth-tier side Wycombe Wanderers. Son Heung-min pounced in the seventh minute of stoppage time to deliver Tottenham’s 4-3 victory.

For the first time in 130 years, Lincoln will be in the fifth round after the non-league side upset second-tier League Championship leader Brighton 3-1.

Premier League leader Chelsea had no trouble advancing, routing second-tier west London neighbor Brentford 4-0. An all-Premier League meeting saw Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 3-0, while Arsenal routed Southampton 5-0.

Since beating Manchester City on New Year’s Eve, Liverpool has won only once in 2017, against fourth-tier side Plymouth in the third round of the F.A. Cup.

Losing to Wolves at the next hurdle leaves Klopp with only the Premier League to contend for and Liverpool is 10 points behind Chelsea heading into Tuesday’s game against the leader.

Klopp was angered by his team’s collapse against Wolves but accepted responsibility for the “very bad performance.”

“If someone asks if this is the lowest point of my Liverpool time until now, I don’t know,” he said. “But if it is, it is a perfect moment to turn because it is not possible to go lower.

“I don’t think it is the right time to talk about being positive or optimistic. In this moment we feel really bad.”

The status of the F.A. Cup has diminished as even League Championship teams like Wolves use the competition to rest players.

So while Liverpool retained only two players from the semifinal loss to Southampton, Wolves also made seven changes from their last league fixture.

Richard Stearman headed Wolves in front in the first minute at Anfield and Andreas Weimann doubled the visitors’ lead four minutes before halftime. Divock Origi pulled one back in the 86th but Liverpool couldn’t force a replay against a team which is 18th in the 24-team League Championship.

“I’m responsible for it,” Klopp said.

The League Two visitors to White Hart Lane led at halftime through captain Paul Hayes’ double, including a penalty.

Son scored in the 60th minute and substitute Vincent Janssen’s penalty in the 64th dragged a much-changed Tottenham level.

Tottenham played the final 20 minutes with 10 men when Kieran Trippier was forced off injured after all three substitutions had already been made.

Garry Thompson restored Wycombe’s lead in the 83rd but substitute Dele Alli gave Tottenham a lifeline. Son pounced to avoid humiliation against a team 70 league places below Tottenham in the league structure.

Burnley was a 2-0 winner over Bristol City after Steven Defour delicately chipped the ball over goalkeeper Fabian Giefer in the second half after Sam Vokes’ earlier strike.

Rafa Benitez’s cup hopes are over after Newcastle was humbled by third-tier Oxford in a 3-0 defeat.